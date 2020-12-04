Video footage presented by attorneys for the Trump campaign is alleged to show Georgia’s Fulton County poll workers counting ballots without monitors present, attorney Jacki Pick said Thursday on Newsmax TV.
A private security firm inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena provided the surveillance video to Trump campaign lawyers at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday, Pick told Thursday’s “Stinchfield.”
“We just got it at 1 a.m., a big team watched it, and we were shocked at what we saw,” Pick, a volunteer attorney in Georgia who presented the evidence to the state Senate earlier Thursday, told host Grant Stinchfield.
WATCH: Footage of State Farm Arena in #Atlanta shows that after poll monitors and media were told counting was done, four workers stayed behind to count #ballots, at times pulling out suitcases containing ballots from underneath desks.
— The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 3, 2020
Lawmakers hear bombshell allegations of Georgia election fraud
Thursday, a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee heard new jaw-dropping allegations of alleged election fraud in the state from several people including President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
The supposed video tape evidence alleges proof of ballots being counted without oversight. A subcommittee comprised of both Republicans and Democrats held a hearing at the State Capitol for perhaps the biggest bombshell presented to lawmakers from inside State Farm Arena.
For the first time, the president’s legal team, led by Giuliani, presented surveillance video from the state’s larges voting center. The video allegedly shows people taking out at least four boxes of ballots from underneath a table, and then counting them after hours with no election supervisors present.
“The same person that stayed behind, the person that cleared the place out under the pretense that we are going to stop counting is the person who put the table there at 8:22 in the morning. I saw four suitcases come out from underneath the table,” Attorney Jacki Pick said.
Kemp points finger at GOP secretary of state in canvass controversy
Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia Republican who has been fiercely criticized by President Trump over his approach to allegations of voter fraud in his state, said Thursday that new testimony has raised additional questions and a signature audit should be performed.
Kemp, who was interviewed on “The Ingraham Angle,” was referring to surveillance video that allegedly showed poll watchers being led out of a room at State Farm Arena, the state’s largest vote-counting center, after being told that the vote count was complete for the night. Once they left, a woman could be seen pulling out suitcases from underneath a table that allegedly contained ballots. The votes were allegedly counted for hours, with no election supervisors present, CBS46.com reported.
Caught on candid camera…
Fulton County supervisors in Georgia tell poll workers, press and observers to leave the room…
And then pull out SUITCASES of ballots.
Say it with me… F R A U D.
WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE?”pic.twitter.com/1Nc8cZqGXA
— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 3, 2020
Testimony explaining the video from the Georgia hearing
Still say there is no evidence of fraud? C’mon man.
If the current 9 Justice Supreme court intervenes but they fail to overturn this and Trump and THE TRUTH does not prevail, while the Georgian Senators go Democrat, Biden, Pelosi and Schumer will stack the Supreme Court and they will run the table with NOBODY to check and balance their corruption,,,,except THE PEOPLE armed, locked and loaded. I never thought I would live to see the day? If they fail to see this smoking gun, they will definitely come to see ours.
People who have seen the evidence presented don’t say that. On the other hand, with very real censorship by CNN, MSNBC, etc., many people DO say it and believe it. The Fifth Column has chosen sides, and we aren’t on it.
“Is this The smoking gun”? …IT’S ONE HUNDREDS!
It absolutely is a smoking gun. They’ve attempted to claim the hundreds of affidavits were lies. That includes the illegal ballot counting without both parties poll watchers present. The sworn affidavits themselves made it fraud, this just backs up what they’re not only saying, but proves what was going on behind closed doors. This is all Trump needed to prove. Nevada- videos of Biden supporters buying votes have also emerged as per sworn affidavits. It’s just a matter of time before videos emerge in Wisc and Mich. Sidney Powell’s win for forensic testing of the Dominion machines will put everything over the top. Trump 2020 is not lost.
Sadly it seems as though nothing is going to work to show that widespread fraud took place with the voting ballots. The democrats seem to have set things up so that no matter what the Trump team come up with it won’t work to stop them from taking control of our government. We the people have lost our constitutional democratic republic, and it may just take a second revolution to get it back.
The political party that initiated our deadly and destructive Civil War in a desperate attempt to preserve the inhumane institution of slavery has shown its true colors again by deliberately putting America on the brink of major civil unrest by blatantly attempting to steal the 2020 presidential election and begin the process of implementing their oppressive socialist transformation of our nation. An equitable resolution to this crisis created by the Democrats rests with the courts or state legislatures in the contested swing states. For the sake of our Constitutional Republic and the tens of millions who legally voted for President Trump, I hope and pray the individuals who have the legal authority to remedy this great injustice will have the wisdom and courage to do so.
FBI sends 25 agents to check out a noose on a race car driver’s garage door. How about one agent to check out this GA ballot issue?