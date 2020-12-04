The idea that the U.S. military would oversee a new nationwide presidential election — ordered under martial law by President Donald Trump — is “insane in a year that we didn’t think could get anymore insane,” a defense official tells Military Times.
Yet retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn promoted that exact idea Tuesday evening when he tweeted a press release from an Ohio-based conservative political organization.
Calling former Vice President Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 victory over Trump “fraudulent,” the Ohio-based “We The People Convention” took out a full-page ad in the Washington Times on Tuesday urging Trump to “immediately declare a limited form of Martial Law, and temporarily suspend the Constitution and civilian control of these federal elections, for the sole purpose of having the military oversee a re-vote.”
The organization called for the revote to include only registered voters with photo IDs, to be limited to only paper ballots, to be hand counted and with members of both Democrat and Republican parties observing.
#WeThePeople @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood @DanScavino @LouDobbs @MariaBartiromo @marklevinshow @lofly727
Freedom never kneels except for God 🙏🇺🇸https://t.co/Vrn3UeyDoF
— General Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 1, 2020
Ohio TEA Party leader Tom Zawistowski has placed this full page ad in the #WashingtonTimes to call for President Trump “to invoke limited Martial law to hold new election.” pic.twitter.com/xsyy6bMGKo
— Jo Ingles (@joingles) December 1, 2020
How the president could invoke martial law
Throughout 2020, America has faced a global pandemic, civil unrest after the death of George Floyd and a contentious election. As a result, an influx of fear about the possibility of the invocation of martial law or unchecked military intervention is circulating around the internet among scholars and civilians alike.
“The fear is certainly understandable, because as I’m sure you know, martial law isn’t described or confined or limited, proscribed in any way by the Constitution or laws,” Bill Banks, a Syracuse professor with an expertise in constitutional and national security law, told Military Times. “If someone has declared martial law, they’re essentially saying that they are the law.”
What is ‘martial law’
In short, martial law can be imposed when civil rule fails, temporarily being replaced with military authority in a time of crisis. Though rare, there have been a number of notable U.S. cases where martial law came into play, including in times of war, natural disaster and civic dispute — of which there has been no shortage in 2020.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Military Times for the background on martial law.
Let the SCOTUS rule that the election is null and void due to massive vote fraud, then declare martial law, and hold a new election under the described watch of the military. When the new REPUBLICAN house and senate take office, with PRESIDENT Trump in the White House, they can pass an amendment to the Constitution to ensure all future elections are conducted in a uniform, verifiably fair, and consistent fashion, where ONLY registered voters who prove citizenship, and show picture voter ID are allowed to vote. No mailed ballots. Absentee votes for the military and verifiably disabled only. Take the individual State running their own election away from them, and make it uniform across the country.
Enough of this crap.
You forgot the real problem which can be accomplished by shutting down, CNN, MSNBC, Facebook, Twitter, ABC,NBC and others of proven liable liability and falsehoods and don’t reopen any until the commies are culled and ferreted out with all who have ANTIFA connections imprisoned. Start controlling and censoring what Hollywood has been spinning for the last 40 years of moral corruption. Don’t forget the socialist conquered universities who are infested the worst and investigate their connections to foreign powers and entities. Break up the monopolies in media, high tech and banking.
I think this is a radical idea for a very radical election cheating event. With full and real-time auditing of a new election, there could be no doubt who won and by exactly how much. Yes, it will be extremely un-popular with the Left, but too bad. The country deserves the complete and clear truth.
I agree with Flynn … martial law is in order to seize the vote tallying machines and all mail in ballots for federal audit. If martial law good enough for President Lincoln to declare …it’s good enough for President Trump.
All of us, who are Conservatives, knew the mail in ballots and the power brokers, were going to commit fraud in this election. There was no excuse for not having heavily armed Federal Marshals at all polling places and there was no excuse for not having high resolution cameras over the tables and voting machines, where ballots were being counted. The Federal Marshals would be accompanied by both Republican and Democrat poll watchers in equal numbers and plenty of them, so no cheating could go on. They should have also had heavily armed Federal Marshals, with both Democrats and Republicans, at the Post offices, so no backdating of votes could occur. I do not want to hear could a, should a, would a. What I wrote above is called common sense and being a realist.
Add in a few prison terms for any vote stolen in this current election, Democrat or Republican. The cameras don’t lie.