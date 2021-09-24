President Biden on Friday issued a stern warning to Border Patrol agents seen this week chasing migrants on horseback, vowing, “those people will pay,” amid an ongoing investigation into the images which some Democrats have claimed showed agents whipping migrants.

The president said Border Patrol agents were victimizing migrants: “Horses run them over, people being strapped.” However, critics have pointed out the agents were holding onto reins to control the horses, not whips or straps for migrants.

“Of course I take responsibility,” Biden said. “I’m president, but it was horrible what you saw.”

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous,” Biden said. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

The photographer who took the pictures of the mounted border agents says no one was whipped.

