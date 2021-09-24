Following the president’s threats to the border patrol yesterday another video has surfaced. This one comes from a mainstream media photographer, Sarah Blake Morgan of the Associated Press.
Do you see a whip? What I see is long reins flying at odd angles as the horse makes his way through the water and up and down the hill. At one point one of the agents chases a man up the hill and reaches out and grabs his shirt. In this video it is seen from a different angle.
Reins are the long pieces of leather attached to the bridle of the horse and held in the hands of the rider in order to guide the horse.
Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It's shaky – but here's what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO
— Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021
President Biden on Friday issued a stern warning to Border Patrol agents seen this week chasing migrants on horseback, vowing, “those people will pay,” amid an ongoing investigation into the images which some Democrats have claimed showed agents whipping migrants.
The president said Border Patrol agents were victimizing migrants: “Horses run them over, people being strapped.” However, critics have pointed out the agents were holding onto reins to control the horses, not whips or straps for migrants.
“Of course I take responsibility,” Biden said. “I’m president, but it was horrible what you saw.”
“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous,” Biden said. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”
– Read more at Fox News
“…..some Democrats have claimed….”
This phrase always indicates A BIG FAT LIE coming your way.
“However, critics have pointed out the agents were holding onto reins to control the horses, not whips or straps for migrants.”
By “critics” they mean “people with equestrian knowledge”.
Funny thing is that a local news station here in Texas had the video showing an agent whipping a guy with a strap, so there’s no claim to it, it happened, it also had on one of the Border Patrol agents that point blank said that most of them that have crossed over have have been caught and are awaiting to be sent back to Haiti.
Why aren’t the Dems as concerned about the 7 children they incinerated in Afghanistan? Or the hundreds blown up at the Kabul airport or the 13 American servicemen and women killed. Instead the racist Hispanic horseman story is the biggest story ever.
the fake president is also a densely grotesquely stupid man. an oily demented cretin with a devolved brain. no horse worth its saddle would allow this idiot anywhere near it. to hide his crime of ignoring the border crisis he sent unvetted unvaccinated border crossers into the heartland to overwhelm our social services our hospitals our schools. we can’t vote him out because the vote no longer has efficacy. we should think of something else. ben franklin would likely be surprised we made it this far but if we want to go on these criminals and the cabal that runs our government have to be removed.
THE Only one’s who should pay for this, ARE THE COMMUNIST TRAITORS In our white house and congress!
This traitorous Democrat party’s puppet president and his controllers are a disgrace to the U.S.. This Democrat party has become our most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Never mind looking after the U.S. interests and the interests of our citizens. This Democrat Party is looking after others country’s interests and other country’s citizens.
Put our own country Last.
The traitorous Democrat Party is doing everything possible to degrade, damage and destroy our country.
If WE the PEOPLE do not destroy this traitorous, socialist Democrat Party, we will be their servants, wards and slaves.
The photographer who took the pictures of the mounted border agents says no one was whipped.
Enough said.
AND from what i heard, HE IS trained ON equestrianism stuff.. SO HE KNOWS WHAT strapping is..
This hateful senile old vindictive buffoon will punish these border agents for something they did NOT do.. I do NOT trust any one of this nightmare administration.. They are doing everything they can to destroy this country… This nightmare in our white house is filled with NOTHING but hate for our country and Any American people who do NOT bow down to his way….. WHO, in their right mind, threatens people’s livelihood because they do not want a vaccine… NOW he is threatening our border agents for something they did NOT do… This nightmare administration caused this extreme disaster at our border…. These Haitian illegal aliens should have stayed where they were, Chili and Brazile.. I heard they had refugee status in these countries and on the way here, they tossed out their refugee status cards … God help us all before this nightmare administration totally destroys the country
BLM was created by a LIE about the Brown shooting in Ferguson. A lie exploited by the Media. We’ve seen the destructive results ever since. Now we have something far more horrifying. A LIE purposely created by Democrats that Illegal Aliens were whipped by mounted border control agents. Evidence shows the whipping and running down by horses is a LIE. Yet Biden and his Administration is CHOOSING to embrace the LIE and vowing revenge. The full weight of Government Power aimed at a law enforcement agency in order to help criminals. BLM was bad enough, this will be much worse.
And this is why i say, its high bloody time, THE MEDIA STARTED being both CIVILLY AND CRIMINALLY held liable FOR those lies.
we are lawless. you are thinking of a different time in another country.
Poor lying Joe,no grasp on reality,& real people will be punished for something that did not happen,thanks dim Joe,what a leader you are!
It Just Doesn’t Matter to this dishonorable, traitorous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party. The puppet Joe Biden was put in office just to do the bidding of his handlers, who could stay hidden and the blame for puppet Biden’s obedience to their orders would go only to puppet Biden.
This dishonorable socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Beijing Joe O’ Biden isn’t just BRAIND DEAD but also BLIND EYED. When Beijing Joe shacks his head it DOESN’T make a Sound . There is nothing in that Skull and there ain’t No Light in them Old Blue eyes anymore.
Beijing Joey talk is Cheap !
He has to talk Cheap because there ain’t nothing in that SKULL and in there EYE’S.
Cheap? The Big Guy has been paid top dollar for everything he is doing.
And HOW will YOU PAY, Mr. Biden – for your FAILURE to enforce EXISTING Border/Immigration LAWS?
I feel like sending Biden (and all Democrats) a copy of “Schoolhouse Rock” (wherein the process of bills becoming law is explained so that a CHILD can understand it):
Our EXISTING LAW was debated and voted on BY CONGRESS. It PASSED BOTH HOUSES of Congress. It was, then, signed into LAW by the (then) President of the United States.
YOUR FAILURE to enforce EXISTING LAW (as you swore an oath to do), is THE REASON we have the crisis on the Southern Border!
Trying to blame (YOUR) Border Patrol Agents for this crisis, is a CHILDISH attempt to deflect blame from YOURSELF.
You know, rather than taking down the bust of Winston Churchill (on the credenza behind your desk in the Oval Office), perhaps you should have put BACK President Truman’s “The Buck Stops Here” placard on your desk!
And its not just HIM that needs to pay. BUT all the state DA’s, City AG’s, and even JUDGES WHO refuse to DO their ****ing job, and ENFORCE OUR LAWS, that do!
All this wahalla is started by people who WANT to see evil. When one looks at the top picture carefully, instead of immediately flying off into a woke snit, it can be seen that the Haitian’s left foot is several feet behind the horse’s right hoof. This puts the border patrolman well ahead of the man, and the rein swinging out in front of the patrolman can’t possibly be striking him. The position of the patrolman’s right hand and the curve of the rein also eliminate the possibility that it’s being recovered after having struck the man. But the “whipping those poor people” drama queenery is how the Dem politicians and their media hacks keep the sheeple’s attentions engaged.
In other words, “Afghanistan? Is there some problem with Afghanistan?” and “Border crisis? The only border crisis is those horrible cowboys beating the poor Haitians!”
This is a soap opera at its finest. I think this can be all averted if you allow the border patrol to do their job, close the border and do not allow these people in. Send them home on their dollar. Tell them no entry.
Stop messing with the citizens of this country, Joe Bin Biden.
We need to do MORE THAN just tell them no entry. FINISH THE BLOODY WALL, and areas where we CAN’T put the wall up, we need to shove ARMED GUARD TOWERS every 100 yards or so….
america hating traitor!
I believe Biden is truly vindictive….after all, we rejected him all the other times he tried to become “ the Big Guy” for the Country, not just for Hunters Ukraine deal. Where are the Democrats who are still Americans, why aren’t they stopping the insanity Biden and Harris are shoving down our throats. Can any of them claim that of the thousands illegal, of healthy young men he has salted around the Country, that there aren’t a terrorist trained individuals among them, or a coronavirus spreader? Nope, the entire Democratic Party seems to have sold their souls.
The Biden border is OPEN! Any interference with the free passage of illegal aliens will be punished.
Blaming law enforcement officers for upholding the law is a typical leftist tactic to undermine our society. Biden, and his minions, cannot be trusted.
If anyone needs ‘to pay’ it is the administration that has allowed the unfettered seive at the border that puts agents, US citizens and those in the US legally, and even the undocumented immigrants at risk. Those crossing the border illegally are at risk of misc. illness, COVID, and overall exploitation.
What is happening at the border is criminal but it isn’t the agents who are doing anything wrong.
IF anything is ‘illegal’, ITS THAT THEY ARE NOT BEING HARSHER to all these illegal invaders!
This is rich, isn’t it?? The demented pedo, run by Obozo and always seeing himself as MR. TOUGH GUY, threatening those doing their job while he has abdicated his role as President, broken his oath of office, committed treason on a WEEKLY basis, has broken our immigration laws and is aiding and abetting human trafficking on a COLOSSAL scale. WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE???? WHERE IS THE MILITARY TRIBUNAL TO REMOVE THIS TREASONOUS REGIME?????? A Lt. Col in the army with 18 years in who is retiring two years early told Hannity this week that a Marxist takeover of our military is taking place–HELLO!!!! Hannity moved right past that statement and put the focus on ways the soldier might be able to still get his retirement–huh????? HELLO!!! Let’s not stop the program right then and there and have the soldier elaborate or have him come back on–no, let’s IGNORE a warning from an active soldier that a Marxist coup is taking place withing our military under our nose. Are we just going to let this happen to us? As the son of the Brazilian president also said this week–America better wake the **** up!!!!!! This is WWIII, we’re losing, and without a shot fired!!!!
If anything, we MAY NEED a proper military style Coup, to GET RID OF these traitors in charge, AND THAT INCLUDES the traitors IN THE TOP Echelons of the DOD!
Beijing Joe and his Delusional Deranged and Deplorable Aminsiration needs to be HELD Accountable for their HABITUAL LYING , CORRUPTION , FRAUD , STEALING , BERBERI and the List keeps Growing and Growing every Minute of the Day.
The president and VP are more concerned about criminals being herded by what they called racist Hispanics than they were about the 7 children they incinerated with a drone strike or the 13 servicemen and women killed in the bombing. How disgusting the Democrats are.
It is His Highness the Great Bufoon Elect who sooner or later will have to pay.