Following the president’s threats to the border patrol yesterday another video has surfaced. This one comes from a mainstream media photographer, Sarah Blake Morgan of the Associated Press.

Do you see a whip? What I see is long reins flying at odd angles as the horse makes his way through the water and up and down the hill. At one point one of the agents chases a man up the hill and reaches out and grabs his shirt. In this video it is seen from a different angle.

Reins are the long pieces of leather attached to the bridle of the horse and held in the hands of the rider in order to guide the horse.

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It's shaky – but here's what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

President Biden on Friday issued a stern warning to Border Patrol agents seen this week chasing migrants on horseback, vowing, “those people will pay,” amid an ongoing investigation into the images which some Democrats have claimed showed agents whipping migrants.

The president said Border Patrol agents were victimizing migrants: “Horses run them over, people being strapped.” However, critics have pointed out the agents were holding onto reins to control the horses, not whips or straps for migrants.

“Of course I take responsibility,” Biden said. “I’m president, but it was horrible what you saw.”

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous,” Biden said. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

– Read more at Fox News

