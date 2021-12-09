The arsonist who allegedly torched the Fox News Christmas tree was freed after his arraignment Wednesday night because his charges were not eligible for bail under new liberal reform laws.

“I didn’t do it!” suspect Craig Tamanaha, 49, claimed to reporters outside Manhattan criminal court after being asked about the early morning arson that caused about $500,000 in damage outside the Midtown building that houses Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Tamanaha, a vagrant with a lengthy rap sheet who was known to police, also went on an incoherent rant outside the courthouse.

He denied the arson and hurled obscenities at reporters before asking them for a cigarette.

– Read more at the NY Post

Fox News is rebuilding the tree and you can watch the assembly today and the relighting at 5pm EST. Never let the criminals win.