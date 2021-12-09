The arsonist who allegedly torched the Fox News Christmas tree was freed after his arraignment Wednesday night because his charges were not eligible for bail under new liberal reform laws.
“I didn’t do it!” suspect Craig Tamanaha, 49, claimed to reporters outside Manhattan criminal court after being asked about the early morning arson that caused about $500,000 in damage outside the Midtown building that houses Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.
Tamanaha, a vagrant with a lengthy rap sheet who was known to police, also went on an incoherent rant outside the courthouse.
He denied the arson and hurled obscenities at reporters before asking them for a cigarette.
– Read more at the NY Post
Fox News is rebuilding the tree and you can watch the assembly today and the relighting at 5pm EST. Never let the criminals win.
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The Disgraceful Democrat Party’s Chutzpah Knows No Bounds
The definition of “chutzpah.”
It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan.
Criminals have been put above law abiding citizens in Democrat Party ruled cities.
NYC Council Set To Give 800,000 illegal immigrant Non-Citizen New Yorkers Right To Vote This Week
Thank you for your service SIR.
With all due respect it’s “The Democrat Communist Party of America”.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower, addressed this issue in Title 50, which he signed on August 24, 1954.
If it was CNN’s or MSNBC’s tree, he’d still be in jail on multi-million dollar bail.