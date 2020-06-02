New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended his daughter over the NYPD by saying she was ‘acting peacefully’ and he is proud of her after she was arrested during a George Floyd protest in Manhattan.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody on Saturday night after police infiltrated an ‘unlawful assembly’ of about 100 protesters at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

A police report obtained by DailyMail.com showed that Chiara was among those arrested for refusing to move off the road and throwing objects at NYPD officers.

‘I love my daughter deeply, she believes a lot of change is needed. I am proud of her, that she cared about it so much she decided to go out there and do something about it,’ the mayor said.

