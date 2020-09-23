SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006 as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5% from a year ago
It’s the the third straight gain for sales of existing homes following big, consecutive declines in March, April and May.
The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019.
