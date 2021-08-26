President Joe Biden came out late in the day to address the situation in Kabul. He was tough in places, nearly cried when he made it personal by talking about his son, made promises and he took questions.

He shared that he had a list and he had been instructed to call those names. He went off list and called on Fox News Peter Doocie at the end and took the opportunity to blame President Trump.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. McKenzie made the statement and took questions. Kirby refused questions and left the room as soon as General McKenzie finished.

The death toll continues to rise. It stands at 12 Americans now, 11 Marines and 1 Navy medic.

Where’s Joe Biden? Will he speak? Will he take questions?

Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us. #ItDidntHaveToBeThisWay #GodBlessOurTroops #AfghanistanDisaster — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 26, 2021

Reports say deaths of US service members has risen to 10 and is expected to go higher. The number of American wounded was not disclosed. Many Afghanis dead and wounded. This attack took place at Abbey Gate.

A suicide bombing outside of Kabul, Afghanistan’s airport Thursday has killed 4 U.S. Marines and left three others injured, officials tell Fox News. A second explosion later took place outside the Baron Hotel, sources say.

– Source – Fox News

GOPUSA Editor: Official source says ‘a number’. Really? Fox says 4 dead, 3 injured. When there are press briefings from the Pentagon or the White House they will be added to this thread.

Republicans are slamming the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan after multiple explosions outside of the Kabul airport, injuring at least three U.S. Marines.

“Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted in response to the violence.

Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t “end the war,” you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe. https://t.co/htKFMQ0Y0k — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021

– Read more at Fox News

A report on Wednesday indicated that only 5% of those evacuated by the United States from Afghanistan have been American.

“More than 82,300 have been airlifted from Kabul since the government’s collapse nearly two weeks ago, but the Pentagon says that, as of Wednesday, only 4,400 Americans were rescued in those evacuation operations,” The Federalist reported.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson confirmed Wednesday that about 4,400 Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan.

– Read more at the Daily Wire

‘ISIS suicide bomber’ kills 13 at Kabul airport: Multiple casualties – including children and three US Marines – as two explosions tear through crowd, hours after Westerners were warned to stay away because of ISIS attack

Two explosions at Kabul airport have killed at least 13 people, including children, and injured at least three US Marines just hours after intelligence officials warned of an imminent threat to the crowd gathered there trying to escape the Taliban.

The first blast was caused by an ISIS suicide bomber in a vest, according to unnamed government sources cited by Fox and Politico. It detonated outside The Baron Hotel, where Westerners were staying before their evacuation flights.

A second explosion was reported nearby a short time later at the airport’s Abbey Gate, where crowds of Afghans have been gathering for more than a week in the hope of being put on one of the evacuation flights out. That explosion was caused by a car bomb, according to unconfirmed reports.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan Thursday injured at least three U.S. troops, U.S. officials confirmed.

A U.S. official indicated that the attack set off a firefight at Abbey Gate, where last night, there were 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport.

A White House official told Fox News that President Biden has been briefed on the explosion.

– Source is Fox News

(EFE).- A growing number of Western nations Thursday have warned their citizens and visa holders in Afghanistan to stay away from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to a “high threat” of a terrorist attack amid evacuation operations.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a “do not travel” notice to those trying to reach evacuation flights in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

“The situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile and dangerous. Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds,” reads Canberra’s updated travel advisory for the country Thursday.

“There’s an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” it added.

Australia has so far evacuated 4,000 people on 29 military flights.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office issued the same guidance.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News that an “imminent, lethal attack” could happen within a matter of hours.

The UK has airlifted 11,500 people out of Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power on Aug. 13, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The warnings come as evacuation operations from Kabul airport continue against the clock, with scenes of despair and chaos among the thousands of people trying to board flights out of the country.

Security Alert – Embassy Kabul: U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate at Kabul airport should leave immediately because of security threats outside the gates.https://t.co/CYzMDU7OfS pic.twitter.com/ns5idkrFMk — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 25, 2021

The United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the evacuation operations take place “in a hostile environment in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban, with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack.”

Blinken reiterated the intention to meet the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but warned the Taliban that they must honor their commitments and “provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country – not just for the duration of our evacuation and relocation mission, but for every day thereafter.”

France’s evacuation operations will conclude on Friday evening due to the US withdrawal deadline, Prime Minister Jean Castex told broadcaster RTL.

France’s evacuation process, which is being conducted via Abu Dhabi, has airlifted 2,500 Afghans from Kabul, he added.

Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen told local media outlet TV2 Thursday that it was “no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul airport.”

Denmark’s last evacuation flight, with 90 passengers on board, has already left Kabul.EFE

© 2021 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

