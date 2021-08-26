President Joe Biden came out late in the day to address the situation in Kabul. He was tough in places, nearly cried when he made it personal by talking about his son, made promises and he took questions.
He shared that he had a list and he had been instructed to call those names. He went off list and called on Fox News Peter Doocie at the end and took the opportunity to blame President Trump.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. McKenzie made the statement and took questions. Kirby refused questions and left the room as soon as General McKenzie finished.
Scroll down for earlier posts.
The death toll continues to rise. It stands at 12 Americans now, 11 Marines and 1 Navy medic.
Where’s Joe Biden? Will he speak? Will he take questions?
Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us. #ItDidntHaveToBeThisWay #GodBlessOurTroops #AfghanistanDisaster
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 26, 2021
Reports say deaths of US service members has risen to 10 and is expected to go higher. The number of American wounded was not disclosed. Many Afghanis dead and wounded. This attack took place at Abbey Gate.
A suicide bombing outside of Kabul, Afghanistan’s airport Thursday has killed 4 U.S. Marines and left three others injured, officials tell Fox News. A second explosion later took place outside the Baron Hotel, sources say.
– Source – Fox News
Statement on this morning's attack at #HKIA: pic.twitter.com/Qb1DIAJQJU
— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
GOPUSA Editor: Official source says ‘a number’. Really? Fox says 4 dead, 3 injured. When there are press briefings from the Pentagon or the White House they will be added to this thread.
Republicans are slamming the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan after multiple explosions outside of the Kabul airport, injuring at least three U.S. Marines.
“Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted in response to the violence.
Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t “end the war,” you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe. https://t.co/htKFMQ0Y0k
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 26, 2021
Joe Biden has blood on his hands.
The buck stops with the President of the United States.
This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021
– Read more at Fox News
A report on Wednesday indicated that only 5% of those evacuated by the United States from Afghanistan have been American.
“More than 82,300 have been airlifted from Kabul since the government’s collapse nearly two weeks ago, but the Pentagon says that, as of Wednesday, only 4,400 Americans were rescued in those evacuation operations,” The Federalist reported.
Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson confirmed Wednesday that about 4,400 Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan.
– Read more at the Daily Wire
‘ISIS suicide bomber’ kills 13 at Kabul airport: Multiple casualties – including children and three US Marines – as two explosions tear through crowd, hours after Westerners were warned to stay away because of ISIS attack
Two explosions at Kabul airport have killed at least 13 people, including children, and injured at least three US Marines just hours after intelligence officials warned of an imminent threat to the crowd gathered there trying to escape the Taliban.
The first blast was caused by an ISIS suicide bomber in a vest, according to unnamed government sources cited by Fox and Politico. It detonated outside The Baron Hotel, where Westerners were staying before their evacuation flights.
A second explosion was reported nearby a short time later at the airport’s Abbey Gate, where crowds of Afghans have been gathering for more than a week in the hope of being put on one of the evacuation flights out. That explosion was caused by a car bomb, according to unconfirmed reports.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan Thursday injured at least three U.S. troops, U.S. officials confirmed.
A U.S. official indicated that the attack set off a firefight at Abbey Gate, where last night, there were 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport.
A White House official told Fox News that President Biden has been briefed on the explosion.
– Source is Fox News
Original Story is below.
(EFE).- A growing number of Western nations Thursday have warned their citizens and visa holders in Afghanistan to stay away from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to a “high threat” of a terrorist attack amid evacuation operations.
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a “do not travel” notice to those trying to reach evacuation flights in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
“The situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile and dangerous. Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds,” reads Canberra’s updated travel advisory for the country Thursday.
“There’s an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” it added.
Australia has so far evacuated 4,000 people on 29 military flights.
The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office issued the same guidance.
British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News that an “imminent, lethal attack” could happen within a matter of hours.
The UK has airlifted 11,500 people out of Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power on Aug. 13, according to the Ministry of Defense.
The warnings come as evacuation operations from Kabul airport continue against the clock, with scenes of despair and chaos among the thousands of people trying to board flights out of the country.
Security Alert – Embassy Kabul: U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate at Kabul airport should leave immediately because of security threats outside the gates.https://t.co/CYzMDU7OfS pic.twitter.com/ns5idkrFMk
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 25, 2021
The United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the evacuation operations take place “in a hostile environment in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban, with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack.”
Blinken reiterated the intention to meet the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but warned the Taliban that they must honor their commitments and “provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country – not just for the duration of our evacuation and relocation mission, but for every day thereafter.”
France’s evacuation operations will conclude on Friday evening due to the US withdrawal deadline, Prime Minister Jean Castex told broadcaster RTL.
France’s evacuation process, which is being conducted via Abu Dhabi, has airlifted 2,500 Afghans from Kabul, he added.
Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen told local media outlet TV2 Thursday that it was “no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul airport.”
Denmark’s last evacuation flight, with 90 passengers on board, has already left Kabul.EFE
© 2021 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“There’s an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” it added.
“Blinken reiterated the intention to meet the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but warned the Taliban that they must honor their commitments. . .”
Glad Joe has it all under control—I was worried there for a bit that the Taliban might just respond as usual and do whatever they wanted. Sarcasm
Its a little late to be playing hardball, Blinken. The white flag has already been put up—they have you where they want you. Should have been tough when you had the chance and the upper hand.
“There’s an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,”
Advice from the corrupt, demented, parrot, puppet president Biden??
Remind me again how we got into such a crisis?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
there blood is on the biden administrations hands period dot end this regime.
What’s the bet, they “Blame it on someone else”.. ANd take NO RESPONSIBILITY what so ever…
Dang, now I have to cancel my vacation plans to scenic afganistan.
Already one confirmed suicide bombing attack @ Kabul Airport, reports of a 2nd attack now coming in. Scores killed. (that they’re aware of).
And since that bomber, HAD TO COME THROUGH TWO supposed check points, EITHER THOSE FOLKS manning it
A) WERE complicit in what he was doing
B) were not CHECKING Folks, in which case they are GROSSLY INCOMPETENT, and thus complicit
or C) they didn’t know HOW TO check folks properly…
Now don’t you FOOLS who voted for and support the Democrat Party’s puppet president Biden
have trust, confidence and pride in the demented, corrupt, parrot, puppet president Biden?
Have you received your pay raise yet to compensate for the puppet president’s induced inflation?
Joe the weakling. Oh terrorists, I am Joe Biden, please, please let me bow down to you and let me grovel in your presence. I will kiss your feet terrorists, I am Joe Biden.
they had months to get the people out before they took the troops out , shows how stupid our government is run
I believe they (our administration) just didn’t and don’t care about American citizens and Afgans being murdered.
They didn’t CARE ABOUT getting folks out.. THAT IS WHY they left it to late…
Should be protesting outside the White House and Pentagon for these morons actions and decisions.
Time to get the impeachment rolling, but we’ll have to do Kamala and Nancy at the same time. We are in a mess.
The worst part is there won’t be any real attempt to get rid of the garbage running our government until after the mid terms. The dumbasscrats know this so beware of the fraud machine being put back in action next year.
I doubt, even AFTER the mid terms, there will be ANY WILL To impeach biden, harris or pelosi… THE ENTIRE GOP is JUST AS corrupt, feckless, and useless as the entire DNC is.
Where are the calls for this dangerous incompetent fool to be removed ?!?
The calls have been going on since the *** stole the election.
The Central Committee pulling Biden’s strings for their political gain is highlighting our dismal lack of leadership at the helm. People are being killed as a direct result of this atrocious incompetence. The blood flows well beyond Biden’s hands, to the people behind him propping him up.
Soros has hand blood on his evil hands since he turned traitor to his own race back in the 1940s.
Since they all sold their SOULS long ago, they don’t CARE about the ‘blood on their hands’.. HELL they are probably CELEBRATING IT!
Hey, Dems, how’ this Joe Biden thing working out for you? It’s not too great for the Americans In Afghanistan! Meanwhile there are more important thing to worry about, finding energy in other countries we won’t produce for ourselves, masking people so they rebreathe germy air inside the mask instead of outdoor fresh air, how much nap time is available, is the ice cream cone dripping?
A suicide bombing outside of Kabul
Damn how’d that happen? Like we didn’t know. Isn’t this the match that should have ignited air and drone attacks on these revolutionaries?
No, it’s the match that should’ve launched total war against the Taliban. Invade the country and kill them all. Let God sort them out!
WE should have just NUKED the country.. PERIOD.
One of our presidents said ,speak softly but carry a big stick. !! That’s what we need to do now. nuke them . Don’t say anything . Nuke them .
Now we have a fake corrupt jerk who speaks softly but still spouts out BS. As for the big stick, he’s too wimpy to even lift the big stick, let alone use it.
I doubt this weakling, will even commit to AN AIR STRIKE.. LET ALONE something as potent as nuking them..
Time to remove Biden. Either demand he resign, Use the 25th Amendment, The Military, or whatever, he is taking our nation down a real bad road. This blood is on his hands.
Unfortunately, the ENTIRE Govt, is either IN HIS POCKET (such as the DNC, the DOJ, the fbi etc), or are too SPINELESS to do a damn thing about it..
AND EXPECTING the military, RAN BY HIS SYCOPHANTS, like milly, to step up and remove him, is like expecting a hungry bear, to NOT EAT YOU…
I have been around for a pretty good while, since FDR’s first term, and this is the most incompetent president and administration I have ever seen. I spent 26 years in our military and the current leaders we have there now are an embarrassment to this country. Every veteran in our country should raise their voice in opposition to where the left wing liberals are taking our nation. What a sad ending for this once great nation.
Nope, leave him in place to twist in the wind – those morons who actually voted for such a disgraceful individual to LEAD our country need to live with their vote(s) – here’s hoping they never ever get an opportunity to forget.
I’d just love to take ALL OF THOSE who supported/voted for biden and AIR DROP THEM INTO the middle of afganistan, and LEAVE THEM THERE!
I just saw senile Joe’s response to the attack on the Marines. Fake emotions like he’s about to cry. What a lying joke of a piece of raw sewage. Why do I KNOW it’s all faked? He show no emotion at all for the thousands of Americans being left behind or the Afghans that helped us who are now begging to be let into the U.S.A. Dummycrats are all about fake everything. This stupid old sewer rat should be thrown off Air Force 1 at 10,000 feet.
This bozo could not care less about any American as evidenced by our southern border welcoming any and all sick, criminal, terrorists and undesirables. Only God can make this thing go away and we all need to be on our knees praying to Our Lord to rid our country of this satanic entity who now occupies our whitehouse and ALL those who wish us harm.