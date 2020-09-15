LANCASTER – “They didn’t have to kill him.”
That’s what Ricardo Munoz’s mother, Miguelina Peña, said through sobs Monday afternoon – less than 24 hours after her son was killed in a police-involved shooting.
The Lancaster police officer could have used a Taser or shot him somewhere other than his heart, she said, as her daughter, Deborah Munoz, translated her words from Spanish.
Ricardo Munoz suffered from schizophrenia and paranoia, according to the family, who said they had been having difficulty getting him the help that he needed.
When her son had an episode on Sunday, the family called crisis intervention first, and their instructions were to call the police.
“Isn’t their logo to protect and serve?” Deborah Munoz asked. “That’s why we trusted them.”
She called her brother’s death a case of police brutality.
The police-involved shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster.
A body camera video released by investigators shows the officer firing as Munoz charges at him with what appears to be a large knife in his raised right hand.
The video shows Munoz rushing out of a row home at the officer, who retreats and then fires as Munoz chases him.
But the video doesn’t tell the whole story, Peña said. She knows the video looks bad, but she said the police could have handled the situation differently because they knew he suffered from a mental-health disorder.
“I don’t know what was going through his head, none of us would,” Deborah Munoz said about her brother. “I don’t know what he saw when he saw the police officer that he just charged like that. We don’t know. But we needed help. I didn’t need for my brother to be dead. I needed for him to get mental help.”
Peña added, “Instead of coming to help, they came here to kill him.”
Her husband and Munoz’ stepfather, Victor Fernandez, added the police pushed Peña to the ground, nobody called an ambulance, and his body was left on the ground for hours.
If the police did not intend to kill him, they wouldn’t have shot him through the heart, Peña added.
“Where’s the Tasers? That would have been more than enough to stop him,” Deborah Munoz said. “We needed help. We needed to get him some help, and we all failed him. There were so many occasions they were sending us to different locations and no one was actually helping him. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else. There are many people out there who have mental-health problems, but no one is speaking for them.”
Peña described her son as being a good, quiet person, but because of his condition, his mood could change quickly.
Lancaster police directed questions about the shooting the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating.
“We continue to review and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and, specifically, the firing officer’s actions,” a statement from the DA’s office read. “As we stated Sunday night (and as depicted in a body cam video released by Lancaster city police), our preliminary investigation shows that the officer fired as a man clearly armed with a knife ran toward the officer in a threatening manner.”
District Attorney Heather Adams will make a determination on the use of force.
At a press conference earlier Monday, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace acknowledged that Munoz’ death makes it clear there needs to be an increase in funding for behavioral and mental health services, not only in the city, but in the county, state and federal levels.
It also emphasizes inequality in the city and the need to better fund housing, social and educational services, she said.
Ricardo Munoz’ death also sparked protests in the city Sunday night into Monday morning, some of which turned violent and destructive with protesters throwing rocks and other items at the police. According the the DA’s office, the county SERT team was called in and used tear gas multiple times.
Protesters this morning said it was out-of-town agitators who came in and caused the caused the violence.
Eight people have since been arrested in connection with the violence at the protest.
Munoz’ sister, Deborah, said she supports the right to protest, but the violence needs to end.
“We do not condone violence at all. We do not need another life to be lost because of this,” she said. “We just need to come together as a community, but do it the right way with peaceful protest. Not with violence. This is not the answer either.”
I understand she is his Mother, BUT a man running at you with a knife is a clear and direct threat to your life, and you must defend your life. Sane or not, he is a threat to your life. The shooting was totally justified.
Why did the mother wait so long to get him help? This wasn’t his first time threatening people with a knife. He had a history. The mother is looking for an easy payday in my opinion. Don’t they all?
Tragic that the man was mentally ill but he had a lethal weapon in his
hand and was coming at the Officer in a violent manner. A bad
situation with a bad end but provides more propaganda for
evil doers. The family is lucky he did not cut them to pieces.
William
“Isn’t their logo to protect and serve?” Deborah Munoz asked.
Sure, Deborah, Police do “protect & serve”, protect law abiding citizens from charging thugs with knives.
Really? Maybe he should have shot the knife out of his hand like in the old Gunsmoke episodes. Next we will hear he was in the middle of slicing his son’s birthday cake and was just offering a slice to the officer who overreacted when he saw a person of color with a knife. New BLM chant: “Stop the hate, it’s only cake!”
“They didn’t have to kill him.” Perhaps the Family should accept some responsibility for Ricardo,
Why if it is so easy to contain a crazy man with a knife then the family should have disarmed him before he went outside.
We have seen over and over where tasers have little to no effect on agitated people,
So why in split second decision should any Police officer risk their life in a life threatening attack such as this.
True this a sad story but the police are only human also and i am sure they and their family’s want them to come home safely at the end of their shift.
We as a society cannot keep blaming Law enforcement for every problem……They are Law Enforcement Not Scape Goats.
Posted before I read yours. I agree 100%.
look what happened at LA with the 2 cops shot in face.
Not to worry Quid Pro Joe and KaMALA will go to Lancaster and turn the guy into a National Hero. They’re becoming so proficient in turning criminals into Saints.
“Instead of coming to help, they came here to kill him.”
Instead of waiting for help he ran outside and attacked a police officer with a knife.
No one wants to see their family members shot but try to be realistic. Crazy as the man allegedly was he made a very bad decision and it cost him his life.
And if the family feels it was so easy they should have disarmed the guy before he ran outside. but they did NOT do so. Why? For the same reason the cop didn’t lay his gun down and try to reason with the guy.
I would bet this woman is illegal and probably the crazy son too. If she wants to blame somebody she should blame the social worker who refused to come out.
She could have called Black Lives Matter instead of the cops. They claim to have all the answers. Once they get the police defunded who would she call?
If someone was threatening me with a knife like that I wouldn’t try a stun gun. There wouldn’t be a second chance. The cop made the right decision and this guy won’t be threatening anyone else.
The video clearly shows that the police did a righteous shooting.
What would have happened if the officer could not retreat fast enough from this dude, got overtaken and didn’t draw his weapon? Well, fortunately it didn’t go that way and the officer had to eliminate the threat, not only to himself, but possibly to someone else. Does anyone think the officer really wanted to shoot his attacker? I think not.