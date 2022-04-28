A Canadian university will only offer up a tenure track position to individuals who self-identify as “women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit” people, according to a job bulletin.

The University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Environment is looking to “fill a Natural Science and Engineering Research Council Tier 2 Canada Research Chair and tenure track position at the rank of Assistant Professor” to “address the underrepresentation of individuals from equity deserving groups among our Canada Research Chairs,” the bulletin reads, per the Daily Caller.

“Because this is a special opportunity for a specific member of the four designated groups, applicant self-identification information will be used for the purposes of screening and consideration,” it continued.

The university can implement “special programs” which are allowed to assist “marginalized groups…who experience hardship, economic disadvantage, inequality or discrimination,” according to the Ontario Human Rights Code.

