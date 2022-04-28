A Canadian university will only offer up a tenure track position to individuals who self-identify as “women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit” people, according to a job bulletin.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: If it’s in Canada you know where it will be next.
The University of Waterloo’s Faculty of Environment is looking to “fill a Natural Science and Engineering Research Council Tier 2 Canada Research Chair and tenure track position at the rank of Assistant Professor” to “address the underrepresentation of individuals from equity deserving groups among our Canada Research Chairs,” the bulletin reads, per the Daily Caller.
“Because this is a special opportunity for a specific member of the four designated groups, applicant self-identification information will be used for the purposes of screening and consideration,” it continued.
The university can implement “special programs” which are allowed to assist “marginalized groups…who experience hardship, economic disadvantage, inequality or discrimination,” according to the Ontario Human Rights Code.
I hope their enrollment plummets severely—enough so that they will have to close the doors.
pity their court system up there, is so buggered up, THIS WILL likely be seen as NOT discrimination..
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this civil rights act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex, as well as, race in hiring, promoting, and firing.
But we all see that the treasonous, corrupt, puppet president F… Blow Biden doesn’t follow our laws or our U.S. Constitution.
The Supreme Court has declared that such race or gender conditions are strictly unconstitutional for admission to public colleges.
The pledges that Biden has made amount to this. No matter how qualified men or, in the case of the Supreme Court, women who are not black may be, he will not consider them as candidates.
So why is it not discrimination by ONLY allowing “Black Females” to be considered by Biden’s nomination to the SCOTUS??
Let’s hope all the normal men and women file a class action lawsuit against the university. The left is destroying this world and unless they are stopped they will succeed.
BECAUSE as we’ve seen literally for 30 years or so now, IF ITS discriminatory towards WHITES OR MALES, its fully acceptable/condoned…
Tenure should not be allowed. You should produce for your organization like I have to for my company. Prove your worth and keep proving it or get fired.
Tenure has become an avenue for losers.
Amen to that. Once an instructor gets tenure, they end up being the most worthless instructor on campus. Doesn’t matter what they have, or what they think they have, between their legs. Tenure is an equal opportunity corruptor of a human being. This is another reason for young people to stop wasting their time and money on college.
WELL SAID. IF no other job, has ‘tenure; to protect it, NEITHER should teachers.
Racism is OK as long as the left is wielding the sword. Universities have become a cesspool of Communist indoctrination,
The Left is one of the most corrupt groups of people on the planet. That is why they are racist, bigoted, hateful etc. etc.
Conservatives tend to be God fearing people. That’s why we tend to show love, mercy, acceptance, compassion etc. etc.
Who do you follow? Satan or God?
sick people are in charge of the world right now.
In North Cuba, discrimination is legal according to the Canadian government.
We Canadians are idiots, that’s for sure. Our country is slowly going down the sewer because of Trudeau, the NDP party, woke culture, political correctness and the condemnation of morally righteous people who are afraid to speak up. The University of Waterloo has made a decision that is discriminatory ad racist. WILL SOMEONE PLEASE SUE THEM?!!!!!!!