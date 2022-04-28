Emotional stress is forcing a large number of college students to consider taking a break.
A third of all college students in the United States considered withdrawing from their studies in the past six months, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Some 32% of bachelor’s degree candidates reported considering withdrawing for at least a semester. And 41% of associate degree students considered taking a break in the past six months, according to the State of Higher Education 2022 Report.
Still, most students in the study still see college as valuable.
“Those who had stopped out or had never enrolled are still reporting that they think an education beyond high school is a pathway to a better job and a better life,” said Stephanie Marken, executive director of education research at Gallup.
Emotional stress caused by COVID-19, the cost of tuition and difficult coursework were the three most-reported reasons students considered taking a break.
“Mental health crises have been popping up on campuses across the country for several years, pre-pandemic, but COVID-19 really exacerbated these issues for students,” Marken said.
Colleges are adding mental health counseling to existing academic help. Virtual classes, which became a quick necessity during the pandemic, make education accessible to those students who need a break. And many schools are offering de-stressing activities to reduce anxiety before midterm and final exams.
At Illinois Central College, students can enjoy massage chairs, oxygen bars and some arcade games. The University of Houston’s stress-free finals include Lego building and ice cream. And at Kellogg Community College in Michigan, students smash electronics during Stress Busters Week.
Other colleges offer days off to color, ride tricycles or play with puppies.
A Washington State University study in 2021 found dogs are a big help for stressed students. Students reported feeling less anxiety after petting therapy dogs than they did after taking stress management courses.
“Dogs are such a great, happy distraction from our troubles. I think they bring you out of your head,” Amy Hrin, national director of special projects at American Human, said at the time. “And when you think about this particular population — students who are away from home — and here they can have this chance to give and receive affection with this warm, friendly animal. If you can’t have a hug from Mom right now, this is the next best thing.”
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
a generation of snow flakes.
College Too Stressful For A Third Of Students.
Maybe 1/3 of the college students were taught morality, ethics, honesty and the faith in God, but when they get to a Liberal college they are condemned by the demonic Democrats for their honorable virtues.
American Liberal college campuses are making “snowflakes” out of students and turning them into emotional and over-sensitive wrecks. Now these Snowflake Democrats confront any kind of opposition or difference of opinions that comes their way and try to destroy anybody or anything that they don’t agree with.
You have it right.
When I maxed my stress limit – funding issues for the most part, I enlisted in the USN, did basic and Hospital Corps School, three years including a shipyard year and then a CV Med cruise – and back to college – from there on I had control of my destiny thanks to the GI bill. I learned what real stress was and real work was, and the rest – school, med school and residency were easy in comparison. Just ignored the antiwar leftist idiots of the 70’s.
IF college is too stressful for them, HOW THEN WILL they ever cope in an actual WORK FORCE??!
it’s funny how at the start of the year, there’s traffic jams going into the college and a month later, no more traffic jams so I think it’s a LOT MORE than 1/3 who opted out for whatever reason (yeah, snowflakes melt easily)
That may have some validity given all of the BS they are exposed to. With professors taking advantage of the social climate , they are propagandizing, brainwashing, and indoctrinating students with Leeftis political ideas while squelching free speech.
This is why students right out of high school should volunteer for the Peace Corp or the Military. Do a 2 year stint in one of these and then decide if you want college. Then you don’t have to be stressed and if you are after these adventures then you don’t need college you psych work and or pills.
I’d say make it four years, myself..
I know there’s many reasons for this. For some it’s because they are just too lazy to do anything. But for others it could be the hateful faculty if the student has any set of morals, which will discourage a student from going to college. For others it could be the college pushed students into worthless stupid classes where there NEVER has been any job market but the student has a mountain of debt which has to be paid back. DON’T BELEIVE THE DUMMYCRAT STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS ****! And there are others who found out they are not school type material and would rather work and make money NOW rather then wait 4 years or more and gamble on a future job market. It is stupid nonsense to push young people into thinking they MUST stay in school to earn a living.
Interesting concept, that of “school” being too stressful. I wonder how they will adapt to the real stress of the impending societal collapse they are engendering ?
“Days off to color, ride tricycles, and play with puppies”….what is this, kindergarten?
AND if they are THIS IMMATURE, then why are so many leftists pushing to LOWER THE VOTING AGE??
If anything, this is proof, it needs to be RAISED!