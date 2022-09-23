Four companies including mega retailer Walmart have settled a dispute with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine over job postings that discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.

The department said Walmert, Capital One, Carmax and Axis Analytics LLC had created the job postings on college recruiting websites.

The settlement stems from a federal investigation that found at least one job announcement from the companies that excluded non-U.S. citizens on one recruitment platform for the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Officials said the investigation found dozens of other discriminatory listings on Georgia Tech’s platform and others operated by colleges across the United States.

The department fined the companies hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

“With these four new settlements, the department has now held 20 companies accountable this year for hiring discrimination against students based on their citizenship status,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

“The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the law to ensure that job seekers — including lawful permanent residents, U.S. nationals, asylees and refugees — are not unlawfully excluded from job opportunities for which they are qualified.”

The department said all four companies are also required to provide anti-discrimination training to its employees.

The companies must also refrain from including specific citizenship or immigration status designations in their campus job postings unless the restrictions are required by law.

“These four agreements add to the department’s recent settlements with 16 other companies to resolve similar claims in June 2022, bringing the total civil penalty amount for all 20 employers to over $1.1 million,” the department added.

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.