You know it’s a good sign when President Biden and lefty celebrities go bat crazy.

At a press conference in Spain, Mr. Biden trashed the U.S. Supreme Court as “destabilizing” because of its “outrageous” rulings on abortion and guns. He pledged to do an end-run on the Senate filibuster to pass a national abortion bill.

On June 24, a 6-3 Court majority overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Pro-lifers celebrated with prayers of thanks. Leftists like Mr. Biden were apoplectic. Some promised revenge while winking at violence against churches, crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life groups.

During a concert in England, singer Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in an f-word-laced chant against the Court and also America, her home country. I think she was hugged on stage by the grinning ghost of George III.

Not to be outdone, Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong likewise deployed the f-word against America and renounced his U.S. citizenship. After all, what’s a tomcat to do if “abortion care” is unavailable?

Anyway, if the bumper sticker “America: Love It or Leave It” ever achieved perfect pitch, it’s now. See you, Billie Joe, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Along with Dobbs, the Court issued three more rulings that set the woke mob’s hair afire.

In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, a 6-3 majority opinion written by Neil Gorsuch upheld the First Amendment’s Free Speech and Free Exercise Clauses, verifying Washington State high school football coach Joe Kennedy’s right to pray on the 50-yard line after games. He had lost his job over it.

The Court struck down a New York law that made getting a concealed carry permit extremely difficult (New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen). Clarence Thomas’ majority 6-3 opinion thus extended their 2008 Heller ruling that the Constitution protects individual gun ownership.

Finally, a 6-3 ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts smacked the Environmental Protection Agency in the chops. Congress did not grant the EPA the power to create carbon emission limits on existing power plants, the Court said in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency. This is huge. It may well signal a roll back of vast powers unconstitutionally seized by unelected bureaucrats.

Earlier, the Court struck down Mr. Biden’s unconstitutional eviction moratoriums and vaccine mandates. The Democrat-appointed justices dissented in all of these cited cases. Anyone who still thinks elections aren’t important needs to rethink.

The recent Court has not always been on the right side of things. In June 2015, their 5-4 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling created out of thin air a “constitutional right” to same-sex marriage. In June 2020, they minted new civil rights based on “sexual orientation” and “gender identify” in Bostock v. Clayton County. The opinion by Neil Gorsuch and joined by Roberts unleashed transmania and has greatly empowered LGBTQ activists bent on criminalizing dissent.

As for this 2021-22 session, the Court in Carson v. Makin struck down a Maine tuition program that discriminated against religious schools. They also ruled 5-4 that the Biden administration can repeal the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which said migrants must wait in Mexico for asylum hearings. Roberts wrote the opinion, joined by Brett Kavanaugh and the Court’s three left-wingers. Luckily, there’s not much going on at the border, just hundreds of thousands crossing illegally, migrants dying by the dozens and more caravans on the way.

Regrettably, the Court declined to hear a defamation lawsuit filed by D. James Kennedy Ministries* (DJKM) against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The Fort Lauderdale-based ministry is on the SPLC’s “hate map,” which corporations like Amazon use to determine donation eligibility. The damage is real.

The hate map includes other Christian organizations like the Family Research Council*, whose DC headquarters were attacked in 2013 by a gay gunman intent on mass murder. Convicted of terrorism, he told police that the SPLC’s hate map motivated him.

I have a theory about why the Court ducked this one. Having enraged the Left over abortion, religious liberty, gun rights and environmentalism, they decided not to kick the LGBTQ Inc. hornet nest.

Whatever, the Dobbs ruling alone was monumental and long overdue. Unlike in the Mexico case, Chief Justice Roberts came down on the right side (as he did in Obergefell), although he issued a squirrely concurrence in Dobbs. The Court is not really 6-3 conservative, just some of the time, with Roberts the swing vote.

As Yogi Berra said of a fellow player, “He hits from both sides of the plate. He’s amphibious.”

Still, Roberts got it mostly right on Dobbs. And Roe is history. Hence, the Left’s screaming fits. It was a happy Independence Day!

* The author formerly worked for Family Research Council and has written books for D. James Kennedy Ministries.

