(The Center Square) – The U.S. State Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan has sparked controversy for including taxpayer-funded “gender transition care” for employees and their children.
The policy comes as some states have begun banning those very same transgender surgeries and drugs from use on children, labeling them “child abuse.”
“The State Department might not just be paying for their employee’s kids to receive these damaging surgeries, they’re penalizing foreign service officers who disagree and pressuring countries to perform these procedures on children,” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told the Free Beacon.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order in June specifically aimed at combating these state efforts.
“During my confirmation hearing, I said that I would judge the success of my tenure, in part, by how well I lead the Department to be more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the plan was released. “Together, we will make the Department a more effective organization, better equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.
“Our country’s diversity is our greatest strength,” he added.
The policy lays out strategies to “increase support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) employees and family members.”
The plan commits that the State Department will “assess resources for gender dysphoria and gender transition care at posts for employees and their dependents.”
The agency will also “develop a Department-wide targeted plan to achieve equity in the advocacy plan to obtain the accreditation of same-sex spouses overseas” and “increase gender-neutral restrooms and locker rooms in overseas facilities.”
The plan says the agency will “evaluate and ensure inclusion and safety policies and procedures for LGBTQI+ children at overseas schools in collaboration with the educational accreditation agencies and provide mechanisms for social-emotional support.”
Republicans around the country have begun pushing policies to ban transgender surgeries and drugs from use on children.
Arkansas became the first state last year to ban transgender procedures and drugs for minors.
“They need to get to be 18 before they make those decisions,” Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum said at the time.
In Texas, several legal battles are underway over Gov. Greg Abbott’s investigations into child transgender transitions as child abuse.
In August, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration said the state’s Medicaid coverage would not pay for transgender drugs or surgeries. Florida’s medical board has begun reviewing transgender treatments for youth with the likely goal of banning them for those under 18 years old.
Tennessee is also foremost among the states after state Republican leadership said it is considering an outright ban on transition drugs and surgeries for minors.
Last month, allegations arose that Vanderbilt University was pushing the transition treatments to earn a profit and forcing out employees who disagreed after a video of the university’s medical center went viral. That video included a Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctor in 2018 touting that transgender surgeries “bring in a lot of money” and has further ratcheted up scrutiny on the issue in that state.
“We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said in a statement.
“The policy comes as some states have begun banning those very same transgender surgeries and drugs from use on children, labeling them “child abuse.””
The policy lays out strategies to “increase support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI ) employees and family members.”
“President Joe Biden signed an executive order in June specifically aimed at combating these state efforts.”
This is another example of the demonic character of this treasonous, destructive, immoral, dishonest, socialist, demonic, Democrat Party cult.
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke, DEIA and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
According to the Socialist democrat party of America, Their Motto Should Be, “Religion must die in order for Mankind to live. ” Quote by Bill Maher.
EO’s should NOT be able to override LEGLISLATION SIGNED and voted on…
the lefts perverted idiology has destroyed the family and next the alpha male.
they are playing god.
The demonic Democrat Party elite think that they are gods. \
With power of life and death of unborn babies and the sinful immoral indoctrination of our young children into the sexually perverted cult of the satanic Democrat Party.
Note that Everything that God has declared a sin or an abomination in the Holy Bible.
The immoral, demonic Democrat Party cult encourages, supports and protects.
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Because in their own eyes, THEY ARE THEIR OWN gods.
The activists for the gay movement wanted us all to believe that it was all about acceptance and that sending out morality alarm signals was an overreaction.
But look at how one thing has led to another and the totally screwed-up mess we’re faced with in today’s culture.
This is a total travesty, and to continue the attack on children is the worst form of abuse I can ever imagine. Why is it that all of our children have targets on their back from conception? Why is this administration working so hard to destroy 2 entire generations – from the newly conceived to 40s with the covid vaccine proven to place many into cardiac arrest. Why are these demoralizing, outrageous, and deadly agendas being legislated? WE MUST BRING A STOP TO ALL OF THIS – NOW!
I imagine that Joe Biden administration members can only be as successful as their President.
This whole gender business is destroying our country. The left wingers are trying their best to turn boys into girls, and girls into boys. Is it any wonder this country is so screwed up, and a laughing stock joke to the rest of the world.