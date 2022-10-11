Speaking to Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams falsely claimed that physicians never know exactly when a pregnancy starts.

“The arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts, that we know exactly where we are in the system,” Abrams said.

A pregnancy begins when an adult human female, or woman, produces a healthy egg, or ovum, and then an active sperm fertilizes that egg. The donations of chromosomes from the sperm and egg combine in a process called mitosis, create a zygote, and then start to divide. This process can take as long as 24 hours, but often happens in a much shorter time span, according to Britannica.

Abrams falsely claimed in September that a fetal heartbeat at 6-weeks gestation was merely a “manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.” The abortion provider Planned Parenthood later altered the previously medically correct information on their website to reflect Adams’ false assertion.

Abrams, a Democrat who made millions after her failed 2018 run for governor, also said in the interview that a woman’s right to have an abortion “should be sacrosanct.”

While talking to Bream, Abrams echoed previous comments she has made in interviews, and dodged any questions about limits on abortions.

Abrams made the assertion that “viability as determined by a doctor should always take into consideration the life and health of a woman.”

Abrams refused to articulate any restrictions on abortion, tacitly affirming the Democratic “shout your abortion,” pro-choice stance that includes abortion up until the moment of birth.

According to RealClearPolitics, most polls have Brian Kemp polling around 6 to 11 points of Abrams.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.