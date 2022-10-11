Speaking to Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams falsely claimed that physicians never know exactly when a pregnancy starts.
“The arbitrary standards of timelines ignore the medical reality that it is a fallacy we know exactly when a pregnancy starts, that we know exactly where we are in the system,” Abrams said.
A pregnancy begins when an adult human female, or woman, produces a healthy egg, or ovum, and then an active sperm fertilizes that egg. The donations of chromosomes from the sperm and egg combine in a process called mitosis, create a zygote, and then start to divide. This process can take as long as 24 hours, but often happens in a much shorter time span, according to Britannica.
Abrams falsely claimed in September that a fetal heartbeat at 6-weeks gestation was merely a “manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.” The abortion provider Planned Parenthood later altered the previously medically correct information on their website to reflect Adams’ false assertion.
Abrams, a Democrat who made millions after her failed 2018 run for governor, also said in the interview that a woman’s right to have an abortion “should be sacrosanct.”
While talking to Bream, Abrams echoed previous comments she has made in interviews, and dodged any questions about limits on abortions.
Abrams made the assertion that “viability as determined by a doctor should always take into consideration the life and health of a woman.”
Abrams refused to articulate any restrictions on abortion, tacitly affirming the Democratic “shout your abortion,” pro-choice stance that includes abortion up until the moment of birth.
According to RealClearPolitics, most polls have Brian Kemp polling around 6 to 11 points of Abrams.
“Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams falsely claimed that physicians never know exactly when a pregnancy starts.”
But this disgraceful self-righteous, self-serving politician Stacey Abrams does know when pregnancy starts…It is when She says it starts…… NOT!!!
But.. A pregnancy begins when an adult human female, or woman, produces a healthy egg, or ovum, and then an active sperm fertilizes that egg. The donations of chromosomes from the sperm and egg combine in a process called mitosis, create a zygote, and then start to divide. This process can take as long as 24 hours, but often happens in a much shorter time span, according to Britannica.
SINCE She also probably believes MEN can also get pregnant, WHO CARES what she thinks!
One of the dumbest candidates running for office. Remember she is the one that claim Georgia was the worse states to live in. How is that for someone running for its governorship.
she is a fool like most socialist liberals who hate god.
Like she’s a fallacy.
But, as Ketanhi would say—you’re not a biologist.
Racist dullard, stacey abrams, needs to learn when to keep her ignorant mouth shut. She thinks she is a doctor, therefore, she must be one, right?
I’d say that Stacey “Golden Corral’s Best Friend” has all of the intelligence of a mentally challenged amoeba but I have no desire to insult mentally challenged amoebas. Perhaps a rock is more on her level.
Yeah, but even a rock knows when to be quiet.
What? Rocks are quiet all the time?
Exactly. Abrams could learn a lot from a rock.
Musta missed health class in high school the day that was discussed!
You assume she even remembers that class. For all we know, ITS WHERE she learned her wokeness insanity from.
Abrahms is as arrogant as they come, and her disgraceful statements are evidence that she knows her days in any elected office are numbered. She is scared to death – as she should be!
Like most leftists, she believes that there is no absolute truth. Everything is relative to their opintion and their desire to secure and maintain power by any means necessary.
To Democrats – their truth is just a matter of their opinions, facts are not required.
To the ruling Democrats and their disciples, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
SINCE to them science, facts, and debate are all racist, OF COURSE they only link it to their opinion.. NO ONE ELSES matter.
The Cons, lies, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
I know how it feels to travel at over 100 MPH; done that. I do not know what it feels like being weightless; never done that.
She has no say on when a pregnancy begins; she has never beeb there. Just cause you know one minor thing like a lost election does not make you a worldly expert.
There are two issues that aren’t exactly the same but that Democrats cling to with passion. Democrats are passionate about killing the unborn. Innocents that haven’t done anything to help or harm Humanity. Now let’s look at the area of crime. Democrats constantly work to freeing criminals from prison. Criminals with long records of violence and destruction, proven hazards to society. So Democrats want to kill the innocent, while releasing proven dangerous threats to harm society. Democrats seem proud to be a harmful disease to Mankind, and American’s rights/freedoms.
AND a large chunk of those who are anti-death penalty ARE THE SAME PRO Abortion lovers.. SO ITS OK in their eyes, to kill innocents in the womb (or even after birth), BUT ITS NEVER EVER ok to kill the utterly guilty.
The ultra bloated bloviating over size heifer says even doctors don’t know when a pregnancy or life starts. Well let me tell this moronic fool a little fact. When someone’s heart stops, they’re dead. When a heart begins to beat, they’re alive. Don’t Democrats make you sick to your stomach!
Uneducated people have little to no knowledge and understanding, which is evident when you hear this lady.
I lived in Georgia for 15 years during my working years, it’s hard for me to think something like her could ever be elected to any elected office. I have more faith in the good people of Georgia and hope that they soundly send her on her way. There are more than enough of her kind in our government now, that’s why this country is so screwed up.
Stacy Abrams, like all Americans, has a right to an opinion. She also has the right to remain silent, a right she insists on abusing. But I object to her doing so—speaking out, that is–because she makes all black women look and sound stupid, and that’s not true.
Memorize this, Stacy: “Life starts at conception, all else is deception.” Got it? there will be a test next week.