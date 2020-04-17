Gasoline prices in the United States have steadily fallen in recent weeks — to less than a dollar per gallon in some places — as fewer drivers are on the road due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

AAA said Friday the national average for a gallon of gas is $1.83 — a decline of 41 cents per gallon from a month ago and a full dollar cheaper than the average price a year ago.

The cheapest gasoline is being sold in the Midwest, where the cost per gallon is $1.50 or less in seven states, according to AAA.

Wisconsin has the least expensive regular gas in the United States, at an average of $1.25 per gallon. But several locations are selling fuel for less than a dollar per gallon.

Gas stations in Milwaukee and Waukesha, Wis., were both selling regular gasoline for less than a dollar.

“I came a little bit out of my way because its only 89 cents per gallon,” driver Jenna Strobel told WTMJ-TV. “I can barely believe it. I filled up my gas tank for $11. Unbelievable.”

The cost of gasoline has fallen due to the coronavirus crisis and tensions in the oil markets in recent weeks that depressed prices. Russia and OPEC agreed last week to a plan to cut production, but the two sides took weeks to arrive at a deal, during which time oil prices sank to historic lows.

