(WFLA) – Diesel helps fuel trucks, trains and ships to get consumer goods closer to your home, but as fuel rises, it has a direct impact on costs to ship.

The price of diesel has been soaring for months as the U.S. faces a shortage.

“[It] has really made us change our game,” said Jason Stanley, Lightning Transport Operations manager.

Truck drivers with Lightning Transport were used to refueling just about anywhere but Stanley, said times are different now.

“We’ve had to come up with some strategic plans to not fuel in certain areas,” he said.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of diesel in Florida is $5.20. With 120 trucks in operation, it quickly adds up for Lightning Transport.

“Our weekly fuel consumption runs anywhere from $350-$380,000 a week, the dollar amount, which that’s a lot,” said Stanley.

According to oilprice.com, diesel has reached the lowest level since 2008. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said for the week ending Oct.14, its data show the United States has 25 days of supply of distillate fuel in storage.

