MCHENRY, N.D. (AP) — A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents.
Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused of striking Ellingson in an alley, Shannon Brandt, 41, is charged in Foster County with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.
Jail records from Stutsman County, where Brandt was being held, show he posted $50,000 bond Tuesday and was released. His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.
Brandt told investigators he left the scene after striking Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The court document said Brandt told investigators he had been drinking alcohol before striking Ellingson and thought the teen was calling people to do him harm after they argued and that he felt threatened. Ellingson was rushed to a hospital in Carrington, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators arrested Brandt at his home in Glenfield later Sunday. Officials said he consented to a chemical breath test which showed his blood alcohol content was above 0.08%, the legal limit to drive.
Capt. Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which helped investigate the death, said the political argument claim by Brandt has not been substantiated because the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses need to be interviewed. The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.
Ellingson’s parents later told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did, the affidavit said. Ellingson’s mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her about 2:40 a.m. and asked if she knew Brandt. Ellingson called again a short time later and said “that ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him.” She could no longer reach him after that, the document said.
An 18 y/o conservative is murdered by 41 year old leftist & the media is totally silent. No connection to Joe Biden and his insane speech of just 2 weeks ago… it’s as though it never happened & doesn’t matter. Of course Trump would not get that benefit b/c our media is broken!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2022
Joe Biden’s America! pic.twitter.com/mcnlcuElAM
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 22, 2022
we are indeed lost as a nation.
the left wing satanist plan of collapse and destroy and rebuild as a commie nation is in full swing and the GOP in congress are weak and feckless
and part of the problem.
thats right i said it these career politicians are weak and plain cowards but they want our votes and our money and then do nothing but
get rich on lobby money and collusion.
ask yourself this, why do these cretons spend millions of dollars to get re-elected to a job that pays roughly 200k a year?
i can not honestly in my heart give the gop any more money.
“A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents.”
I would think that this Shannon Brandt should be charged with 1st degree murder and held without bond, because it was premeditated murder.
But this Shannon Brandt appears to be a Democrat…. so we will have to wait and see if he is held accountable for his actions.
This appears to be a mockery of our system of justice, to say the least. This guy admitted to intentionally murdering this young man and he is freely walking the streets? This barely qualifies as a slap on the wrist; where is the justice in this?
This was so much about politics, but rather just one more failed secular socialist loser with no feelings of personal success of significance, lashing out at those whose ideological rectitude shames them by comparison. Each individual gets the choice to live in a capacity to first govern self, beginning with mind over emotions, or to just surrender to the paths of least resistance in surrendering the capability to self-govern, to live in the paths of least resistance of dependency to the emotions of the moment. Americans always won wars because the individually taught concepts of personal responsibility and despising of personal failure, that collectively resulted in the ability to defeat those who cannot think and act for themselves being taught that other people are better equipped to make your life decisions for you, particularly when it comes to how to spend your money, electing people who can only create chaos in the redistribution of other’s life forces, and the destruction of the American concepts of SELF-governing beginning with each and every individual in dependency indoctrination. Woke taught concepts of social dependency that elevates and rewards the losers and failures of society at the expense of the self-governing and American successful Strong is indeed the greatest threat to EVER making America Great Again. They are the enemy, who are killing your people and killing your country one victim at a time, soon many more.
In this case, bail should have been denied.
Mr. Brandt, I bet he wishes he never took that bite out of the MARXIST DEMOCRAT’s APPLE. Lock him up.