WASHINGTON, D.C. Two conservative Supreme Court justices are taking aim at the landmark case that legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S. in 2015.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito released a four-page opinion Monday about the religious liberty implications from the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Thomas and Alito argue that the decision threatens the religious liberty of Americans who believe that marriage is a “sacred institution” between a man and woman.
“Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws,” wrote the justices.
Thomas and Alito were among the four justices who voted against legalizing same-sex marriage five years ago, arguing that it should have been left to the states to the decide.
“If the states had been allowed to resolve this question through legislation, they could have included accommodations for those who hold these religious beliefs,” they wrote.
Monday’s opinion came as the court declined to hear the case involving Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, who made headlines in 2015 as she declined marriage licenses to gay couples, despite the Supreme Court ruling. Thomas wrote that he agreed with not taking up the case, because it didn’t “cleanly present” important questions raised about Obergefell v. Hodges.
In their opinion, Thomas and Alito say Davis may have been “one of the first victims” of the court’s “cavalier treatment of religion” in the Obergefell decision, but she won’t be the last.
They claim, “Obergefell enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots, making their religious liberty concerns that much easier to dismiss.”
Thomas and Alito ended the opinion saying the court’s decision in the Obergefell case has “created a problem that only it can fix,” suggesting there’s a possibility the justices could move to overturn the 2015 decision.
This comes weeks after the death of liberal justice Ruth Bader Gisnburg. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are working hard to appoint Judge Amy Coney Barrett to that seat, which would give conservatives a 6-3 majority.
Good. Let’s overturn it. It was a horrible and wrong ruling.
Abortion
Gay marriage
Obamacare
Kelo Eminent Domain
Fix these 4 by overturning them, and in this order.
Absolutely. Overturn the Obergefeld Ruling, Roe v Wade and the Affordable Care Act. These three are a disgrace to the USA and never should have been voted for in the first place.
In the beginning God created male and female. Adam and Eve were man and wife in the Garden of Eden. There are no “marriages of the same sexes” in His Word. Perhaps in Sodom and Gomorrah, and we know what God did to that city.
Sixty five million innocent, voiceless babies lives have been snuffed out since Roe v Wade. Planned Parenthood, the political arm of the Dem/Socialist party has allowed the dismemberment of babies from the womb and beyond to be sold to Researchers. It was wrong for the first baby to have been aborted with the passage of a law making abortion legal. Well it’s not legal in God’s eyes which is why this law must be overturned as well. Forty-seven plus years of recreational sex, and the inconvenient truth is, to hide the sin, or you just don’t want the child, go get an abortion, as though the child is nothing, no rights under God’s Word nor the Constitution upon which it was founded as well.
“If the states had been allowed to resolve this question through legislation, they could have included accommodations for those who hold these religious beliefs,” ,,,,,and the failed Test tube States who embraced Same sex marriage and the insanity that it reflects in failure at all levels of governance, would have in comparison to socially successful opposite sex marriage States, hastened its use, its abuse, its failure at all psychological levels in social destruction of the proven American family unit, and would have in comparison soon been universally eschewed by sane Americans on a mission to live meaningful lives in reality. Shoving everyone into the same social pot of political porridge just kept stirring up the failures from the bottom of the pot where they could have been identified, and scraped into to garbage, but instead they just succeeded in stirring back down the productive proven sexually oriented now contaminated cream of the porridge that by natural law always rises to the top.
The Obergefell v. Hodges decision would have been different if both RBG and Kagan had recused themselves as required by Title 28, Section 455, captioned “Disqualification of justice, judge, or magistrate judge”, which provides that a federal judge “shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his or her impartiality might reasonably be questioned”. Both had performed same sex wedding prior to Obergefell v. Hodges coming before the court. How on earth those two believed that their impartiality wasn’t in question is beyond me.
How can anyone who believes in same sex marriage be considered impartial? SAME by definition is a reflection of SELF. Of course, liberals who love only themselves, as reflected in their in their acts of same-sex love making, cannot be impartial against their very own being whom they love above all others. It is in the very in spirit of their self-loving nature to not ever love something different than who and what they are. OTHER, is the essence of their fear controlled safety zone, which they must protect at all costs of their sanity, even if it means defunding and debilitating the sanity of those capable of loving different others, and supporting different sexed others. Those judges who recuse themselves from reality, need to recuse themselves from voting.
it has always been Adam and Eve; not Adam and Steve!
Romans 1:18-32
Adam ands Steve can produce no children, which is why they must corrupt and steal and destroy OURS, or perish as a species.
Matthew 10:28 28
“Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”
It is a sad but needful event that the Supreme Court must have the clearly worded statements of the Constitution read to them.
“ALL legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States which shall consist of a senate and house of representatives.” Since Congress has ALL legislative powers, there remains ZERO authority for the courts to decree new laws. Note also that the Executive Branch has ZERO authority to issue “rules and regulations.”
Do something revolutionary today, read Article One, Section One of the Constitution. (Wow, it really says that.)
Let’s get Barrett on the Supreme Court so we can start undoing decades of social and sexual deviancy.
Per the constitution all have the right to life , liberty and pursuit of happiness. That includes gay people. Being gay is not a choice but religion is. This makes me not want to vote for trump