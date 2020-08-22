There isn’t a day that goes by where Twitter doesn’t demonstrate extreme bias against conservatives and outright election meddling.

The social network run by far-left activists routinely fact-checks the president’s tweets and censors and shadow bans his many supporters — but not Joe Biden, his top political rival, or other liberals who post false and misleading information. Or unfounded conspiracy theories. This includes scores of left-wing blue checkmark “journalists,” Democratic lawmakers and pop stars such as Taylor Swift, who recently tweeted erroneous statements to her 87 million followers with no penalty or correction issued.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” the singer tweeted. “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Swift’s tweets are grossly misleading yet allowed to stand. No fact-check was issued by the Twitter Gods despite her unsubstantiated claims. What we do know is that President Donald Trump is trying to preserve the integrity of our elections by encouraging Americans to vote at one’s local polling stations, a longstanding tradition that has served our country well, versus statewide mail-in ballots rife with documented instances of fraud and abuse.

Contrary to Democrats’ claims, the president is not trying to “dismantle” the USPS. The reality is the U.S. Postal Service has been losing billions for many years now due in part to a dramatic 33% drop in overall mail volume since 2006, which explains why mailboxes periodically have been taken out of commission.

If there’s no use for them, why keep them?

It has nothing to do with election fraud — as Swift and other liberals are suggesting. “They’ve been taking machines out of service for years now, and I’ve been encouraging them to do it more aggressively,” Hamilton Davison, the president of the American Catalog Mailers Association, told the Wall Street Journal. “I think that’s a good thing for America, because we don’t want to pay for stuff that we don’t need.”

During the Obama administration, thousands of mailboxes were taken out of commission, yet no one accused Joe Biden or his former boss of voter suppression. That fact didn’t stop the Democratic presidential hopeful from ginning up a make believe conspiracy theory about it. “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. … I mean, it’s bizarre!” Biden tweeted recently.

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported, “The USPS says it has nearly 142,000 boxes across the country, which are adjusted as volume and costs dictate. In August 2016, the USPS’s Inspector General said that ‘the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past 5 years.'”

Who occupied the Oval Office five years ago? Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Yet, once again, Twitter hasn’t fact-checked Biden or liberals tweeting deceptive propaganda about it.

A glaring double standard not lost on Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz. “Technology companies shouldn’t be able to put their thumb on the scale and reshape speech in our country,” the Florida congressman shared in a statement. “Big tech used to tell us it was just ‘glitches in the algorithm’ that caused bias and mistreatment of conservatives. But now we see that ‘blacklists’ actually exist. Individual employees of big tech have the ability to exercise their bias on major platforms and manually edit what users see. Our democracy should be powered by the people of our country, not by a few Silicon Valley monopolies.”

He added, “But Congress has been bought off by big tech. I am more confident in the Trump administration taking bold executive action to vindicate our free speech rights than I am Congress suddenly posting up on their big tech overlords.”

With the election fast approaching not a moment too soon.

