A Portland man sought for a violent assault that was caught on video last weekend has turned himself into authorities.
Marquise Love, 25, was arrested Friday morning and faces felony charges of second-degree assault, coercion and one count of riot, according to online records.
His bail is set at $260,000 and his arraignment is set for Monday, KATU News reports.
Footage of the Aug. 16 assault against Adam Haner made the rounds on social media.
Haner sustained broken ribs and bruising in the attack, which doctors fear may have also left him with long term vision damage.
He told the outlet Wednesday he “vaguely” recalled “being on the ground and trying to call” his girlfriend.
“Then I don’t remember anything,” he said. “Two days later I wake up, and now I’m here.”
Though his memory of the incident is fuzzy in parts, Haner recalled that it began at a 7-Eleven in downtown Portland where he saw a person getting their backpack stolen and tried to help, which led to him “getting hit a couple of times.”
