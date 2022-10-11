Former Democratic House member and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the party Tuesday — blasting it as an “an elitist cabal” driven by “cowardly wokeness.”

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution,” Gabbard, 41, said in a searing video posted on Twitter.

— Read more at the NY Post