(The Center Square) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., raised concerns Wednesday when he froze during a news conference.

In the middle of his remarks to the media, McConnell stared ahead and stopped talking.

After an awkward pause, fellow lawmakers ushered him to his office.

“Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said to McConnell. “Do you want to say anything else to the press?”

McConnell returned to answer press questions, telling reporters he was “fine.”

McConnell, 81, suffered a fall and ensuing concussion and broken rib earlier this year.

Q: "Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?" Sen. McConnell: "I'm fine." Q: "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?" McConnell: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Can1RtzqmM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

Watch start of the press conference here: https://t.co/gNeuvUR0Nl — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023