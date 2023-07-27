(The Center Square) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., raised concerns Wednesday when he froze during a news conference.
In the middle of his remarks to the media, McConnell stared ahead and stopped talking.
After an awkward pause, fellow lawmakers ushered him to his office.
“Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said to McConnell. “Do you want to say anything else to the press?”
McConnell returned to answer press questions, telling reporters he was “fine.”
McConnell, 81, suffered a fall and ensuing concussion and broken rib earlier this year.
Q: "Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"
Sen. McConnell: "I'm fine."
Q: "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?"
McConnell: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Can1RtzqmM
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023
Watch start of the press conference here: https://t.co/gNeuvUR0Nl
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023
Another reason for mandatory retirement at age 65 for Presidents, Congressman. Term limits an even better solution for the country being run by the age mind depleted. If they can’t steal a fortune in two terms they aren’t smart enought to serve the people anyway. Biden took 50 years .
AND IF they can;t get what they wanted done in 20 years in govt, then they SHOULDN’T BE THERE.
Senator Mitch MCCOnnolls hands are tied because of his relationship with CHINA, because of his marriage to a chinese woman he is limited in what he can say and do.
I would disagree with the age 65 limitation. As often as not people are still growing mentally well after age 65, and life experience has an important role in decision making. Yes, there should be age limitations, but no where near as soon as 65.
He did not look well at all. Hope he went back to his doctor.
He should have retired 11years ago or so. I think we observed him having a stroke. Some just think that the world can’t get along without them. Lately all he does is screw things up. Yet voters keep electing these old farts, Pelosi, Biden, etc., etc.
Hopefully McConnell is okay, but he needs to retire. He is as harmful to the conservative cause in Washington as the democrats on the other side of the aisle. His dislike for Trump could influence enough discouragement among independents and Rinos to give the next election to the democrats. Thanks for your service Mitch, but please go away, now.