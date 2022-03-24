Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for repeatedly declining to give a definitive answer on how she defines a ‘woman’ in Senate hearings for her Supreme Court confirmation.

On Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, pressed Jackson on whether she can define the word ‘woman’, to which Jackson declined and said ‘I’m not a biologist.’

In his broadcast on Wednesday night, Carlson played the clip, saying that ‘for a world-famous scholar like Ketanji Jackson’ the question ‘should have been effortless.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail

——————————————————————

MARSHA BLACKBURN: Can you provide a definition for the word “woman”?

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: Can I provide a definition? No.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: Yeah.

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: I can’t.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: You can’t?

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.

——————————————————————

