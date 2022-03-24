Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for repeatedly declining to give a definitive answer on how she defines a ‘woman’ in Senate hearings for her Supreme Court confirmation.
On Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, pressed Jackson on whether she can define the word ‘woman’, to which Jackson declined and said ‘I’m not a biologist.’
In his broadcast on Wednesday night, Carlson played the clip, saying that ‘for a world-famous scholar like Ketanji Jackson’ the question ‘should have been effortless.’
MARSHA BLACKBURN: Can you provide a definition for the word “woman”?
KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: Can I provide a definition? No.
MARSHA BLACKBURN: Yeah.
KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: I can’t.
MARSHA BLACKBURN: You can’t?
KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.
woman:
* an adult female human being.
* Female (symbol: ♀) is the sex of an organism that produces the large non-motile ova (egg cells), the type of gamete (sex cell) that fuses with the male gamete during sexual reproduction.
Regardless of race or gender, Do we want anyone serving on the SCOTUS who does not have the capability to define a woman??
OH NO, one cannot be a woman or a man, a female or a male, that is sexist.
One must be labeled by whatever they identify with.
I identify with being a turtle. Does this make me a biological turtle??
Or is this just the insanity of the deranged Democrats minds??
She wasn’t very impressive in answering some very simple yet important questions unlike Amy Coney Barrett who was ablr to slip through the noose of ‘gatcha’ questions. She came across as a typical liberal who doesn’t want to be pinned down to anything concrete that may later be held up to her as misleading the committee and the public.
The flip side of that is that she probably can’t define “man” either. But she’s married. She is one or the other and he is the other one that she isn’t.
Playing to the LGBTQ crowd, she is. You see, Tucker, she doesn’t have to have common sense—she doesn’t have to protect and uphold the Constitution—she doesn’t have to have basic smarts nor a foundation in the law. She only needs to be Liberal—and a person of color.
She’s a shoo-in.