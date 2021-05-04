Tucker Carlson explained on his show that he received a tip from someone he considered ‘reliable’ that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was living with pollster Frank Luntz.

Last week, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host laced into the pollster and questioned why he “remained a fixture” in Republican politics.

TUCKER: Over the weekend, we got a call from a source who said that, in fact, Frank Luntz and Kevin McCarthy are not simply friends, they’re roommates. Kevin McCarthy lives in Luntz’s apartment in downtown Washington. That’s what we were told, and honestly, we did not believe it. The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist? Come on. Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that didn’t seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke.

Kevin McCarthy admits renting luxury DC apartment from powerful GOP pollster Frank Luntz

The most senior Republican in the House is renting his Washington DC home from a high-profile GOP pollster who has been accused of lobbying on behalf of ‘liberal’ causes, it emerged on Monday.

GOP house leader Kevin McCarthy is staying at the Penn Quarter condo owned by Frank Luntz.

Luntz, 59, runs a successful Republican polling and communications company, but in January declared that he no longer felt able to call himself a Republican.

On Friday Carlson said senior Republicans were disconnected from their supporters partly because they listen to ‘conventional liberals’ like Luntz, whom he accused of serving ‘left-wing corporations’.

The following video is the segment that Tucker Carlson did on Frank Luntz last week before he was aware of Kevin McCarthy’s living arrangements.