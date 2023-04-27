“Good evening, it’s Tucker Carlson!” Tucker Carlson has proclaimed again to America in his first monologue since parting ways with Fox News.
Carlson broadcast his monologue on Wednesday night at his usual 8 p.m. ET time slot—when he would have addressed the nation from Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”—but this time from his Twitter account.
The conservative current affairs commentator and host revealed his observations after taking a couple of days off since his split from Fox News on April 21.
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
“One of the first things you realise after you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind of decent people, people who really care about what’s true, and a bunch of hilarious people. It’s got to be the majority of the population, even now. So that’s heartening.
“The other thing you notice is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant … trust me, as someone’s who’s participated.”
He then went on to say that big topics get “virtually no discussion at all”—topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, and natural resources.
“When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?” Carlson asked, saying that both of America’s main political parties have agreed to “shut down conversation” about them.
“That’s a depressing realization, but it’s not permanent … It won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe—true things prevail.
“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon,” Carlson said.
