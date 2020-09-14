A man was arrested on Sunday for intentionally setting a brush fire near Interstate 205 in Portland then, just hours after he was released, he was taken into custody again for lighting six more fires, according to Portland police.
Around 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to help Portland Fire & Rescue with a small blaze burning in a section of grass along the freeway near the 9600 block of East Burnside, officials said. The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.About an hour later, a witness flagged down officers and told them that a man in a nearby tent had lit the fire. Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was taken into custody and admitted to setting the fire, police said in a statement. He was found with a plastic bottle with a burnt wick attached, according to police.
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:35p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to assist Portland Fire and Rescue with a brush fire in the 9600 block of East Burnside Street. Officers saw that a section of grass along the I-205 freeway was burning. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.
About an hour later, East officers were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the suspect in a nearby tent. Officers arrested the suspect, who confirmed he lit the fire with the device.
Officers seized a plastic bottle with a wick as evidence.
Officers booked Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Burning and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Arson investigators are also doing follow-up to see if other charges are warranted.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduct, but was released.
Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to another report of fire in the same general area of Interstate 205. They found several small blazes and firefighters quickly put out several of them while bystanders from the community taking care of the rest.
No one was injured and no structures were damaged.
Lopez was found walking on the shoulder of the freeway a short time later and arrested, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and charged with six more counts of reckless burning.
Despite at least three other arrests for arson around the state in recent weeks, authorities, including local police departments and the FBI, have said there is no evidence of widespread arson in relation to the massive wildfires that have burned in Oregon over the last week.
Here’s the disturbing part. He was released before doing it again. We need to arrest all these complicit DA’s for not doing their job and allowing known criminals back out to cause problems.
I’m sure nobody here was surprised in the least to hear that these “wild fires” were actually arson. Even less surprising was the news that the fires were caused by Leftists and not “Climate Change”. That was obvious BS.
I was behind a little old lady in the drug store yesterday. She was going on about how nature was upset “I always vote environment!”……
When I brought up the arrests of arsonists caught in the act, she jumped to their defense. “They haven’t actually proven any arson yet!”
Some people…You could swear their eyes were painted on.
DrGadget:
Oregon is a Liberal Democrat controlled State along with Washington State and California. These States have catch and release for Illegal immigrants, rioters, burners, looters and killers, as long as it is a Trump supporter that was killed.
Once upon a time in this country, someone setting fires to destroy homes and lives of the citizens, firefighters, and law enforcement would have been shot on sight. Instead, they let these mental cases out to destroy and endanger lives again.
As long as we leave it to these inept Marxists, you will get more of the same. Then they will use “climate change” as an excuse for the deadly fires. For many, many years they have tried with no success to do controlled burns to stop these fires, but the socialists in office used the “climate change” slogan to further their agenda. .. . . . and the saddest part of all is. . . it worked.
Things are going to hell in a hand basket! I agree with Dr G, Scruf, and Bluebird. Couldn’t have said it better.
I think we have made a few MIS-assumptions….
Apparently it is the political climate that is ‘warming’.
Easily cooled down with SHOOT TO KILL violent heating elements in the crowds of ‘mostly’ not as violent rioters.
The name of the guy starting all the fires in Oregon is Domingo Lopez. But he changed it for Governor Newsome to Mr. Domingo global warming JR. So every time you hear its globe warmings fault you know its Domingo fault. (This is satire and sarcasm )