ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four seats on Long Island, as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.

Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress.

Lawler, a state Assemblyman, ran a spirited campaign focused on inflation and public safety issues against the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Maloney’s loss in a congressional district in the Hudson River Valley, north of New York City, is both a symbolic victory for Republicans and a territorial setback for Democrats in the national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Long Island, Republican Anthony D’Esposito won in a congressional district that hasn’t sent a GOP candidate to Washington in 26 years.

D’Esposito, a retired New York Police Department detective and member of the Hempstead town council, defeated Democrat Laura Gillen in a district covering southern parts of Nassau County, just outside New York City.

He succeeds U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat who did not run for reelection.

Republican Marc Molinaro won the race to represent a sprawling new congressional district that runs from the Massachusetts border, over the Catskill Mountains and all the way to Ithaca, the small city in the Finger Lakes region that is home to Cornell University.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.