WASHINGTON—Upon returning to the White House, President Donald Trump rolled out a raft of executive actions and sweeping policy changes, making his first 100 days among the most consequential starts to a presidential term in modern U.S. history.

Serving as the 47th president, Trump is picking up where he left off, revisiting key priorities from his first term that were delayed by the Russia investigation, derailed by nationwide Black Lives Matter riots, or sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has refocused with unprecedented intensity on the staple issues that have defined his Make America Great Again agenda: securing the border, countering China’s unfair trade practices, and increasing domestic energy production.

On all three fronts, the president has taken actions many didn’t see coming, including a broad tariff strategy that targeted all global trading partners, or paying El Salvador to house illegal immigrant gang members.

Trump shattered President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s record of 99 executive orders in his first 100 days, potentially positioning himself as one of the most influential presidents in reshaping Washington.

Supporters have hailed Trump’s first 100 days back in the Oval Office as a restoration of American values and strength while opponents condemn what they see as overreach and chaos.

Trump has raced to build momentum on both domestic and foreign fronts, recognizing that without early progress, the window for advancing key items on his agenda could close quickly.

As the president marks 100 days into his second term, here’s a look at his major actions so far.

Border and Immigration

Among the most notable moves of Trump was the immediate crackdown on illegal immigration. He initiated large-scale deportations and significantly curbed the flow of migrants through the southern border, an action that won broad approval from voters.

On Day One, he signed 10 executive orders, setting the stage for an increased focus on illegal immigration, crime, and fentanyl.

These actions included a national emergency declaration, directing troops to the border, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, ending “catch-and-release,” restarting border wall construction, designating criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and ending birthright citizenship.

Some of these efforts have since been challenged in court.

Additionally, Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China in February in response to illegal immigration and fentanyl flowing into the United States via those countries.

Trump’s policies have dramatically lowered nationwide border encounters with illegal immigrants. Border Patrol data showed “the lowest southwest border crossings in history” for March, with around 7,180 illegal crossings.

Economy and Trade

Inflation eased in March thanks to falling gas prices. However, concerns about the economy, particularly trade policies, are increasing anxiety and eroding consumer confidence.

Trump imposed tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners, saying they have exploited the United States for decades.

This move triggered stock market volatility, wiping out trillions of dollars in market value and alarming millions as they watched their retirement savings shrink.

Trump urged Americans to be patient, saying there will be short-term economic pain to reap long-term benefits.

At the center of his hardline trade policy is an unsettling fact: In 2024, the United States posted a $1.2 trillion trade deficit—the largest in the world.

Spanish economist Daniel Lacalle told The Epoch Times that the large trade deficit and mounting national debt are proof that the United States has long suffered from unfair foreign trade practices, including both tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The administration retained the 10 percent baseline tariffs on all trading partners, but paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on all but China. The United States is now negotiating trade deals with 90 countries.

US–China Relations

Trump’s second-term foreign policy is revolving around confronting the Chinese communist regime.

The president has imposed sweeping 145 percent tariffs on Chinese imports, aiming to end Beijing’s unfair trade practices.

Trump’s tariff strategy is to build a global trade bloc to isolate China economically, according to Christopher Balding, a senior fellow at the UK-based think tank Henry Jackson Society.

The president is also freeing up military resources in Europe and the Middle East to focus on countering Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions, Balding told The Epoch Times.

Less than a month into his second term, Panama became the first Latin American country to exit China’s Belt and Road Initiative under Washington’s pressure. A U.S.-led group also announced plans to acquire Panama Canal ports from a Hong Kong company—another strategic win, though the deal is still pending.

The Trump administration is also pressuring allies to reduce economic ties with China, crack down on transshipments, and block Chinese investments.

While Trump expresses optimism about reaching a trade deal with Beijing, Balding says that Washington’s efforts to weaken the Chinese regime’s global influence will continue, regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

Energy

Trump moved full throttle to reshape the United States’ energy sector. On Inauguration Day alone, he signed six executive actions aimed at “unleashing American energy,” including the declaration of a national energy emergency. And he hasn’t slowed down since.

Trump has removed the United States from the Paris Climate accords, eliminated the “EV mandate,” opened massive areas in Alaska for fossil fuel development, diluted restrictions on the coal industry, rolled back reams of Environmental Protection Agency regulations, and removed mentions of climate change from public websites.

He also preempted what his administration describes as state and local regulatory “overreach,” laid off or fired hundreds of federal agency employees, repealed appliance energy efficiency standards, and lifted the already-expired LNG pause.

That listing is a fingernail synopsis of a long list. The essence of the president’s actions is to prompt a “whole-of-government” 180-degree change in energy and environmental policies, with a deregulatory emphasis designed to dismantle the Biden administration’s focus on decarbonization.

How these actions pan out depends on how swiftly Congress can adopt long-awaited permitting reform and on global oil and gas markets.

Foreign Policy

In a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts, Trump launched a series of negotiations to bring an end to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and took a hard line on Iran’s nuclear ambitions before opening talks.

Trump reopened direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which had been frozen for four years.

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be,” Trump said in his Jan. 20 inauguration speech.

The president has pushed on leadership in Kyiv and Moscow to come to the negotiating table for a cease-fire, though those talks have largely stalled, with neither side expressing a willingness to meaningfully engage with the other’s demands.

At Trump’s direction, special envoy Steve Witkoff has also taken part in talks with Tehran over the future of its nuclear program. Trump has signaled that he will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon and has said that he is prepared to use military action against the Iranian regime to achieve that goal.

Trump has also suggested that the United States could take over the Gaza Strip, relocating its inhabitants and building a “riviera” in the Middle East.

DEI and Education

Trump moved swiftly to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, making them an early target of his second term.

While DEI’s advocates argue that such programs help remedy historic injustices against black Americans and other minorities, Trump and his team see it differently. They say DEI violates civil rights law by introducing race-based discrimination.

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order to end DEI initiatives across the federal government. Subsequent executive actions expanded the effort, targeting DEI influence over university accreditation standards and federal contracting practices.

Trump also ordered an end to DEI programs in both K-12 and higher education. An April 3 letter from the Department of Education set an April 24 deadline for states to have districts certify that DEI is not in use in schools. A federal judge blocked that measure ahead of the deadline.

The administration has looked for leverage in the federal funding provided to universities and public schools.

Columbia University was the first to receive an administration demand to address anti-Semitism or lose federal funding. It agreed.

Harvard, when faced with a similar demand to address anti-Semitism and root out DEI, took a different approach. Citing academic freedom, the university rejected the requests and lost $2 billion in federal funding. The fight will now play out in the courts.

Trump signed an executive order in March to facilitate the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, taking a step toward fulfilling a campaign pledge. He also eliminated about half of the department’s staff.

Jonathan Williams, president and chief economist of the American Legislative Exchange Council, told The Epoch Times that Trump’s order aims to complete “the unfinished business of Ronald Reagan, who wanted to eliminate the department back in the 1980s.”

The government mandated that all learning institutions recognize only two genders and end the practices of transgender ideology, prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports, a directive with which the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) quickly complied.

DOGE

As part of his sweeping government overhaul, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appointing Elon Musk as a special adviser to lead the effort.

Despite its name, DOGE is not a traditional Cabinet-level department. It is a temporary body, set to sunset on July 4, 2026.

The DOGE team, which includes tech billionaires and software engineers, is tasked with helping to reduce headcount, modernize software, and identify other potential savings across federal agencies. It seeks to root out “waste, fraud, and abuse,” which is a key part of Trump’s agenda.

So far, DOGE reports that $160 billion has been saved through asset sales, contract terminations, and other efforts, so far well short of its bold $1 trillion first-year target.

The speed and boldness of Musk’s approach have drawn heavy fire from Democrats and the media, making DOGE one of the most controversial elements of Trump’s first 100 days. More than 120,000 federal workers across 30 agencies reportedly have been laid off since Trump took office.

Labor unions and many other groups have sued DOGE, particularly over its access to sensitive federal data. In early April, the Fourth Circuit allowed DOGE to access sensitive data from three agencies while leaving in place an order to keep it from accessing Social Security Administration data. Later that month, a federal judge in Maryland extended the prohibition.

After Tesla’s revenue and profit dropped significantly in the first quarter, Musk announced plans to scale back his contributions to DOGE in May.

Legal Battles

Trump’s agenda has faced more than 100 lawsuits, with many testing the boundaries between judicial and executive authority.

States and outside groups have sought to challenge Trump’s immigration actions, DOGE, mass firings within the executive branch, and sweeping halts on spending, among other things.

Supreme Court justices have also weighed in with multiple controversial decisions on emergency appeals involving Trump’s policies.

The justices have set a hearing for May over three lower court orders that blocked Trump’s policy restricting birthright citizenship. The issue could lead the court to clarify the 14th Amendment while offering potential limits on the use of nationwide injunctions, which Republicans have described as exceeding judges’ authority under the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the justices have been hashing out how far they can go in granting requests for emergency relief, particularly over Trump’s deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Both liberals and conservatives on the court have issued strongly worded dissents, suggesting that their colleagues have exceeded the court’s authority.

Health

In his second term, Trump is prioritizing childrens’ health, chronic disease, and food safety, which has been influenced in large part by his choice of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has led a sweeping change at the HHS, cutting tens of thousands of jobs and reorienting the agency’s focus. He has pushed for bans on artificial dyes and narrowing the use of food stamps to cut out non-nutritious foods and drinks.

The secretary also promised to research the causes of the spike in autism in the United States. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, whose agency is leading the autism research project, said the plan is to issue a call for proposals by September. Scientists will then respond and grants will be approved.

“I would like to have a timeline within a year, where they would start to put out the preliminary results,” Bhattacharya said on April 22.

What’s Next?

As he marks his first 100 days, Trump is pressing forward on his domestic agenda, with tax cuts at the top of his list.

Unlike his first term when he faced resistance from some Republican lawmakers and often clashed with GOP leaders, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Trump now seems to be working more smoothly with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.)

In April, Congress passed a budget plan, clearing the way for Republican leaders to draw up a broad bill focusing on a host of Trump measures on defense, energy, immigration, and tax cuts.

GOP leaders in both chambers will need to negotiate the reconciliation package and secure the passage of Trump’s legislative agenda by the August recess.

Trump hopes that his tax cuts will fuel an economic and stock market boom, helping to offset the pain caused by the tariffs.

He recently floated a new income tax cut for people earning less than $200,000 per year.

“When Tariffs cut in, many people’s Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated. Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year,” Trump wrote in an April 27 post on Truth Social.