Former FBI Director James Comey will embark on a new role teaching at Columbia University next month, the school announced on its website.

Starting in January, the ex-FBI chief will be leading a seminar called “Lawyers and Leaders,” as a senior research scholar at Columbia Law School and distinguished fellow of the Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership, the university said.

“Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the school said.

Comey shared the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night and said he was “very excited to return to teaching at Columbia in the new year.”

The former FBI boss has become a vocal critic of President Trump since he was ousted in May 2017.

The bureau was conducting an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election when Trump suddenly fired Comey, raising questions about whether the president was obstructing justice.

Days after Comey’s removal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to take over the Russia probe.

