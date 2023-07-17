Turning Point Action announced the results of its 2023 Turning Point Action Conference straw poll, commissioned by the Trafalgar Group, on Sunday.

The poll results show former President Donald Trump with an overwhelming lead for the 2024 GOP primary, at 86%. He leads the second-place finisher, businessman Perry Johnson, who finished at 8%, by 78 points.

In third comes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 4%, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who polls at 2% in the survey.

