KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.
The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.
Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.
He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.
WATCH AGAIN: KYLE RITTENHOUSE LEARNS HIS FATE AT KENOSHA TRIAL pic.twitter.com/XgGnuzypzf
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2021
This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country.
Where is the justice in this?
We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation.
Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021
The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2021
Kamala was president for 83 minutes and stocks went down and Kyle Rittenhouse went free.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2021
Spare a thought for the convicted child rapist and the domestic abuser says Joy https://t.co/CCUe6dvRJY
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 19, 2021
Reaction to a white man shooting 3 white men.
The judge. The jury. The defendant.
It’s white supremacy in action.
This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free.
I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 19, 2021
Today’s verdict is a stain on the soul of America, & sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect
We must stand unified in rejecting supremacist vigilantism & with one voice say: this is not who we are https://t.co/VOs66OZ2RJ
— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 19, 2021
OFFICIAL RESPONSE: Biden Says Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Makes Him ‘Angry and Concerned’ https://t.co/fur11RgjV1
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 19, 2021
Read Biden’s statement on the White House website.
Praise God!!! Finally America experiences real justice following our Constitution. Now America will see what the democrats and it’s supporters are all about when they throw temper tantrums and try to destroy everything and anything they can. I cried right along with Kyle. May he continue to be blessed and protected. As far as deblasio’s statement America needs tougher laws for politicians who rouse anti-americans to violence and covers for them. That’s what we need!!!!!
What took so long??
They jury are in fear for their lives. Various groups, including MSNBC were trying to dox them in order to intimidate them into convicting this poor kid. Sooner or later, we need to put a stop to this crap! This country is very quickly sliding into the abyss.
START prosecuting all those who TRIED TO intimidate and bully the jury.. THAT WILL put a stop to that practice!
And not merely by fining, or giving them probation or the like. I MEAN PUNISH THEM WITH REAL LONG jail times….
As Joe Biden , the white guy who tries to rule Supreme, accuses innocent on ALL 5 charges Rittenhouse of being a White Supremist, only to find out too late,,,that as he called into the valley so the echo returns to accuse HIM in the form of a righteous jury ruling. Soon the American electoral proctologists will scope out the very colons of the entire American body politic and remove pinhead polyps like Joe and Cancerous Kamala like the fileting of a dead fish. Rittenhouse showed the power of the righterous individual CAN prevail over the rabid vomit returning pack of Socialist collectives of Democrat dogs, who return to their media for protection as a dog returns to his vomit.
DeBlasio is a corrupt idiot. He is corrupt and a turncoat on his own party who is also corrupt. Maybe the next time he is caught out in public someone will do more to him than just cuss him out.
DEBILaSio is an arrogant leftist. My REAL opinion would not go through….
The justice, Mr. BeBlasio, is in the jury system which is designed render verdicts on the evidence presented to it concerning the committing of a criminal act and not the political expediency of the ruling elite or the mob stirred up by the very people who created the initial incident which sparked the act in the first place. He was right about violent extremism but neglected to notice he is part of the faction that uses it further their agenda instead of using the law.
TO leftists, Evidence is racist..
He never should have been on trial in the first place. The left is calling Rittenhouse a white supremist because he was in fear for his life and he exercised freedom of self defense.
Let’s hope he now starts to sue the media, for defamation and slander!!
Kyle’s attorneys, and I mean attorneyS – GO GO GO…. squeezzzzz those red braying donkeys haaard
So de Blasio dips his crooked oar in:
“We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. ”
Where have you been, DweebBlasio? That’s what all of us over here have been saying about Antifa and BLM, who may very well be waiting in the wings to start another round of mayhem and thievery defended as ‘peaceful protesting’ by the corruptocrats.
If there were some way to get at Rittenhouse, I’m sure you’d be at the head of the line, Dweeb, but you’re screwed; he’s been found not guilty and he can’t be tried again. Left palm on the crook of the bent right arm with fist up to you, de Blasio!
MORE laws won’t do jack, WHEN THE LEFT< already refuses to enforce the laws ALREADY Existing!
We thank GOD, so much! We are so happy for this verdict. We are all with you, Kyle.
Breaking News! CNN & MSNBC have just declared bankruptcy! MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Chief of the “Burn it down, build back better gang”! They can’t be intimidating? …he must be banned from Courts too!
THEY damn well better pay up…
Hallelujah! Now, the shooter of Ashli Babbitt must be charged and tried! The only victim the so called insurrection.
“There is no such thing as justice — in or out of court.
–Clarence Darrow
Thankfully, there are exceptions to every rule and for once in 21st century AmeriKa, in spite of the CPUSA aka DemoKrat Partei and a corrupt DOJ, FBI and federal government, justice prevailed.
Sue everyone you can Master Rittenhouse.
What we need is for the National Guard to protect the residents of Kenosha and use deadly force when & where necessary.
101st Airborne reinforced heavy weapons battalion w/assault helicopter support.
IF THEY had the guard do that, DAY ONE Of those riots, WE WOULD HAVE NOT Had weeks long of rioting…. NOR WOULD we have seen it spread to town after town after town!
It’s a good thing that the jury did not cower to the left-wing mob. There were a lot of special interests who wanted Kyle to hang for various reasons: BLM/antifa were after him because a guilty verdict would have validated the destruction and riots. The gun-grabbers were after him because he used an AR-15 to defend himself and they love to tell everyone how no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense.
Kudos to the brave members of this jury that has risked the wrath of leftist fanatics in order to render the verdict they believe was just.
Now let’s hope investigations are done to find out WHO THOSE ARE who made those threats, and PROSECUTE the hell out of them.
So glad the Constitution and the ability to have a fair trial was able to conclude despite the anarchists.
So now: let the traditional Holiday lootings begin…!
Congratulations to the jury for not bowing to intimidation or threats—but for standing up for justice and relying on facts rather than fiction in reaching their verdict.
Kyle—God Bless—and remain strong because there are those who still wish to destroy your character and bring you down.
As for the comments by Andrew Cuomo and Cori Bush—both of you are as prejudiced and ignorant as hell.
Also Gov Evers made a forked tongue statement that drips with political & malicious hostility against people who would dare defend themselves against Dem Party & media incited mob violence.
Why aren’t those Dem politicians who deliberately refused to even try to protect KR or any other citizen from rampant, criminal & deadly mob violence being prosecuted for criminal / gross dereliction of duty?
It is not the working class taxpayers but the Dem Party politicians who were directly responsible for & should be held personally & financially liable for the massive $ damages, emotional trauma & injuries that were done by the vicious mobs of BLM / antifa terrorists & criminals for whom those politicians gave their full.public approval & authority to run amok.
The only thing that would have made this verdict better, was if right after reading it, the JUDGE also said “AND we the jury recommend immediate disbarment for the prosecutor AND STATE DA!”
I’m tryin to understand all the outrage from liberals claiming Rittenhouse is a ‘white supremacist”. What I see is a young white man who shot (in self-defense) three other white men. How is THAT white supremacy?
When a black man shoots and kills another black man is that now going to be referred to as ‘black supremacy’?
Thank the good Lord !!!
The intimidation and corruption from the Radical Left is just sad and pathetic.
Must people now live in fear of retaliation from these terrorists.