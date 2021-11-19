KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

WATCH AGAIN: KYLE RITTENHOUSE LEARNS HIS FATE AT KENOSHA TRIAL pic.twitter.com/XgGnuzypzf — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2021

This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this? We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2021

Kamala was president for 83 minutes and stocks went down and Kyle Rittenhouse went free. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2021

Spare a thought for the convicted child rapist and the domestic abuser says Joy https://t.co/CCUe6dvRJY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 19, 2021

Reaction to a white man shooting 3 white men.

The judge. The jury. The defendant. It’s white supremacy in action. This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free. I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 19, 2021

Today’s verdict is a stain on the soul of America, & sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect We must stand unified in rejecting supremacist vigilantism & with one voice say: this is not who we are https://t.co/VOs66OZ2RJ — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 19, 2021

OFFICIAL RESPONSE: Biden Says Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Makes Him ‘Angry and Concerned’ https://t.co/fur11RgjV1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 19, 2021

Read Biden’s statement on the White House website.

