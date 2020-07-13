President Trump was seen wearing a mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic during a Saturday visit to Walter Reed military hospital.
Trump was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit wounded servicemembers and health care professionals caring for COVID-19 patients.
He told reporters as he was leaving the White House, “When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”
The president has refused to be seen wearing a mask amid the pandemic that’s infected more than 3.2 million Americans and killed some 134,000, even as public health experts say wearing a face covering continues to be a key method for infection control and as states issue mask orders. Several prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, have urged people to wear masks, particularly as cases and deaths rise across the Sun Belt.
Trump has rejected wearing masks at news conferences and other public events as the virus rages, though he reportedly donned one during a private tour of a Ford plant in Michigan.
Face coverings were few and far between at the president’s re-election campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., in late June, an event which a top health official there now says “more than likely” contributed to a spike in coronavirus cases.
Masks were also major point of contention surrounding Trump’s now-scrapped rally in Portsmouth, N.H., which was initially scheduled for Saturday. The Trump campaign said it would provide hand sanitizer and masks that attendees at the outdoor rally here “strongly encouraged” to wear. But local and state officials pushed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to issue a mask mandate ahead of the rally, which he declined to do even as he said mask-wearing at the event was “imperative.”
The biggest story in the world, Trump was seen wearing a face mask. Boy, another great article by the Fake News Press. You reporters do not have anything better to do with your time, do you??????
They make this sound outrageous, but Trump is protecting those most vulnerable to C19, as any of us should. Elderly and hospitalized patients are at much higher risk of infection. When talking to a room full of 30-50 year old reporters, the risk is low. Trump is in much more risk of contracting C19 from them than they are of contracting it from him.
I don’t want to see Trump making speeches wearing a mask for the simple fact that the Fake News people love to push “news” that is fake. They already misrepresent what Trump said and take his quotes waaaaayyyy out of context. If he’s wearing a mask it would be so much easier for them to patch together a few random words he said and make it look stupid, racist, or evil. By default he becomes their puppet and they can place words in his mouth all day long.