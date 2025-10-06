President Donald Trump said on Oct. 5 that there have been “positive discussions” with Hamas and several countries on a peace plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, but warned that Israel and Hamas must move fast to finalize the deal.

His remarks came as delegations from Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar prepared to meet in Egypt on Oct. 6 to discuss the terms of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the first phase of the peace plan is expected to be completed this week, and warned that any delay in finalizing the plan could lead to “massive bloodshed.”

“These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” he stated. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

“I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’ Time is of the essence, or massive bloodshed will follow — something that nobody wants to see,” the president added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has directed a delegation led by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to depart for the talks in Egypt to finalize the technical details of the release of hostages.

“Our intention and that of our American friends is to limit this negotiation to a few days,” he said, according to his office.

Netanyahu said the first phase of the peace plan will involve the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. He noted that in this phase, Israel’s military will redeploy in a manner that allows it to “hold all of the controlling areas deep inside the Strip.”

In the second phase, the terrorist group Hamas “will be disarmed and the Strip demilitarized,” the Israeli leader said.

“This will happen either via a diplomatic route according to the Trump Plan – or via a military route by us,” Netanyahu stated.

Trump’s peace plan stipulates that Israel will neither occupy nor annex Gaza.

Hamas on Oct. 3 said it welcomes Trump’s proposal and is willing to release all hostages—both living and deceased—and relinquish power over Gaza, but noted that certain provisions would require further consultations among Palestinians.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Oct. 4 about the possible consequences if Hamas insisted on maintaining control of Gaza, Trump replied that the terrorist group would face “complete obliteration.”

Trump also expressed confidence that Netanyahu is fully committed to ending the offensive in Gaza. He announced on social media on Oct. 4 that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Oct. 4 that the political echelon has directed the military to “advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase” of Trump’s peace plan.

The IDF also stated that all military capabilities will be shifted to the Southern Command to prioritize the protection of the Israeli forces.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas-led terrorists launched a large-scale attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 civilians and taking about 250 captives back to Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry, has risen to more than 66,000 to date. That number does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. The Epoch Times is unable to verify the figure.