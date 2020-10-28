I need a do-over! A.F. Branco | Oct 28, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait... Share:
I feel bad for the country, but not for the voters with buyer’s remorse. Seriously, how stupid must you be, and how big of a rock must you live under, if you didn’t already know Biden and his family were crooks?
Also consider that they were doing this all under the nose of Obama while he was in office. Could you imaging Mike Pence doing such a thing and Trump not finding out? Of course Obama knew about it, which means he’s complicit, which means he got his cut as well.
The “Obama Foundation” was patterned after the Clinton Foundation. A couple of big super-illegal money laundering fake charities designed to facilitate bribery on a scale not seen before.