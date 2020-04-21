US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night US time that he would sign an executive order suspending immigration in light of the Coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump Tweeted.

The president did not provide additional details about the upcoming executive order.

Early on in the fight against coronavirus, Trump closed the country’s borders to China. He announced restrictions on travelers from 26 countries in Europe on March 13. Later that month, the president added the United Kingdom and Ireland to the list, in an effort to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the US. In addition, the US-Canada and US-Mexico borders have largely been closed for travelers in the past month. The move could create a legal battle. This is a developing story.

