US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night US time that he would sign an executive order suspending immigration in light of the Coronavirus.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump Tweeted.
The president did not provide additional details about the upcoming executive order.
Early on in the fight against coronavirus, Trump closed the country’s borders to China. He announced restrictions on travelers from 26 countries in Europe on March 13. Later that month, the president added the United Kingdom and Ireland to the list, in an effort to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the US. In addition, the US-Canada and US-Mexico borders have largely been closed for travelers in the past month. The move could create a legal battle. This is a developing story.
Long overdue. Make it stick, Donald. Keep up the good work.
But we all know….No matter what our President Donald Trump does or does not do, it will be condemned by the Destructive, Dishonorable, Dishonest, Unethical, Immoral congressional Democrats. 👿
#1. We all need to ask ourselves. Why are these Congressional Democrats so consumed by hate that has driven these Congressional Democrats insane??
Nancy Pelosi’s insanely hateful actions ranging from irrational behavior to hate filled outbursts to a complete disconnection from reality.
#2. Why would any intelligent rational person what such hatefully insane people to represent them in Congress and declare war on any citizen who doesn’t agree with their destructive agendas??
Finally, sanity prevails in the exercise of Federal responsibility to build and protect WE THE PEOPLE from incoming unvetted foreign diseases, criminals, and social anarchists longing to EAT not breath free, previously welcomed with open arms by Democrat Socialists. Enough is enough of American wealth redistributed by these power and wealth seeking politicians encouraging illegal aliens to come in while our jobs and wealth go out of the country. It is so obvious the criminal attempts sell out themselves and our industries to Chinese foreign interests, all the while enriching themselves and their party. When American socialist wealth redistributing politicians begin to think big, the American wealth, health, personal property and rights just go bigtime out the window. I was watching the history channel about the early German NAZI’s who also called themselves Democrat Socialists like Bernie, Pelosi and Ocasio Cortez. You likewise can’t trust a word they say or any promise made. Those $1200 checks will be later clawed back in the form of higher taxes, bigger government control of your freedoms and worthless inflated dollars faster than Pelosi can leave town to her girl cave the minute a real crisis hits.
Yes. Keep up the good work. We don’t want to infect other nations by bringing them here and then they would be infected with corona virus. They need to shelter in place in their own countries where their officials can keep them safe from all harm.
Great job Mr. President! Thank you, thank you!