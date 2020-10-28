Congratulations to President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu for expanding the circle of peace in the Mideast. Friday, Sudan became the third Arab country in a matter of weeks to recognize the Jewish state, following the Persian Gulf monarchies of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Everyone is better off when nations across the region solidify ties with Israel. Everyone, that is, except the terrormasters of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, and rejectionists in the Palestinian camp who even in 2020 are holding out for Israel to vanish in some sick fantasy future.

The biggest players of them all, the Saudis, could well come along soon.

Sudan, emerging from years of an Islamist dictatorship that once sheltered Osama Bin Laden and aided other violent radicals, last week was correctly removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. The new civilian government also agreed to pay $335 million to victims of the 1998 bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole.

The end of the state of war from Khartoum is a long way from the 1967 post-Six Day War summit meeting of the Arab League in that North Africa city which decreed the infamous Three Nos: no peace, no recognition, no negotiations with Israel. As top U.S. negotiator and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said Friday, now it’s the Three Yeses.

For Israelis, and for supporters of Israel worldwide, acceptance by its neighbors brings a deeply emotional sense of belonging, that their home is safe. This first happened with Jimmy Carter’s Camp David Accords, and now, too late, momentum is recaptured.



GOPUSA Editor’s Note: A most unusual story on the Trump administration from the liberal NY Daily News. Credit given for honesty in acknowledging the president’s amazing accomplishment for peace. Yet, the editorial board doesn’t seem to want it to continue as you can tell by their last paragraph.



Donald Trump is a bad president who has here done a very good thing. If Joe Biden beats him as we hope he does, he should build on this achievement.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.