Trump tells top RNC donors the old GOP is not coming back—they must now become the new America First party of the working class—and lays out plan for nationwide Republican ballot harvesting operation.

President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the Republican National Convention donors retreat in Nashville over the weekend, giving donors a sneak peak at what they could expect both from his candicacy, and from his potential second term.

Trump focused on long term and short term goals when it comes to voting. He expressed his desire to secure the vote with paper ballots only, eventually. Before that can be achieved, however, Republicans must become masters of ballot harvesting. In the short term, where drop boxes cannot be eliminated, Trump insisted that we need them in every church and veteran center.

He focused on his plans for the future, as well as the transformation of the GOP thanks to his efforts. The Republican Party is no longer the stodgy, bow-tie-wearing, party of neo-cons and fiscal conservatives. Under Trump’s direction, the Republican Party has become a forward-thinking cultural force with grassroots support from parents, and the courage to confront their far-left opponents without kowtowing to their perspectives.

In remarks obtained by Human Events, Trump made a marked shift away from the election of three years ago, and spoke about the future of the Republican Party—and how we are going to usher in a new era of Republican dominance nationwide.

In his view, keeping the party “united” is essential, and it’s only through avoiding petty bickering and squabbling that the party can gain strength. He told the donors that when he rose to prominence in the lead-up to the 2016 election, the party was in trouble and Republicans were on the verge of losing this nation forever.

He listed off his electoral accomplishments of that year, winning counties, cities and states that had gone to Democrats by double-digit percentages, including Florida, which he said was a “hotly contested swing state,” and is now demonstrably red. “We have to finish what we started,” he said, “We have to see this evolution through to its completion.”

Trump listed off his intentions, starting with foreign policy and the need to put America first. “Instead of defending foreign countries, foreign borders, and foreign interests, Republicans are now the party that defends our country, our borders, and our interests—fighting for ourr workers, our families, and our patriotic American values. Above all, we put America first.”

With these goals in mind, Trump assured donors and the RNC that the party would be “an unstoppable juggernaut that will dominate American politics for generations to come.”

And he took issue with the Biden administration from the perspective of their attack on American liberties. The weaponization of the government against American citizens was foremost in his mind, especially since New York City DA Alvin Bragg is coming at him from one direction over absurd felony counts having to do with business records, state AG Letitia James just put him through a 7 hour deposition over her allegations regarding his businesses in the Empire State, and the DOJ is now trying to claim that he obstructed their investigation in which they seized boxes of documents from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“We don’t have a Democracy anymore. We don’t have a free press anymore. But in the end, they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you—and I’m just in the way,” he said.

Abolishing the Green New Deal, rebuilding the US armed forces, securing the border, ending endless wars like the new one Biden got us into in Ukraine, securing diplomatic peace agreements like the historic Abraham Accords, and dealing strategically with China were among his stated intentions.

The disgrace of the decline of the American petro-dollar was also on his mind, as he said that the US economy is “crashing” while global influence declines as well. “Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in 200 years.” With him at the helm of state, he said, this would not happen, and he would prevent our adversaries from teaming up to take the US down.

On the cultural front, Trump promised to take financial aim at critical race theory by cutting funding to schools that seek to teach it, promised to protect women’s sports from incursion by male athletes who claim to be women, and promised to “sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

While many states are moving to ban it, other states are enacting laws to make it possible for minors to undergo sex changes without parental knowledge or consent. These measures would secure American families, and in so doing, the future of the country.

As to his plans for the Democrats, he aims to “vanquish” the party into “political oblivion.”

