President Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said Friday evening, after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing “mild symptoms.”
The president, wearing a suit and tie, and a face mask, was seen walking out of the White House and across the South Lawn toward Marine One for Walter Reed. The president gave his signature thumbs-up as he walked out of the White House. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, wearing a blue face mask, walked behind the president. The president saluted the military officers by Marine One before boarding.
The president, upon arrival to Walter Reed, walked down the steps of Marine One, and again soluted military officers at the medical center. Update from Fox News.
President Trump recorded a message when he arrived at Walter Reed.
Below is an early afternoon update.
An update from President @realDonaldTrump's physician: pic.twitter.com/cTsXO4Df6b
President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin to quarantine.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
"Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We will get through this TOGETHER!."
Trump previously tweeted that he and the first lady received COVID-19 tests Thursday night after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!” Trump wrote.
Hicks traveled with Trump frequently, including as recently as his trip to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate.
White House spokesman Judd Deere issued a statement on Thursday night saying Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”
“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling,” Deere added.
GOPUSA Editor's Note: Sadly, but as expected this is a time of celebration for many on the left.
“This is tragic, it’s very sad, but it also is something that going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,” Nancy Pelosi said.
Out of an abundance of caution I was tested. I don’t have the results yet but hopefully soon,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Friday morning.
“I have concerns about the test because obviously the tests that are happening at the White House are not as accurate as they should be,” Pelosi said.
“None of us is safe until we are sure that everybody is safe,” Pelosi said.
In May, two White House staffers, including Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, while Vice President Mike Pence stayed away from the White House for a weekend while three other members of the coronavirus task force quarantined after potential exposure to an aide who had tested positive.
Both Trump and Pence reported negative tests following those incidents.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, also both tested positive for COVID-19 in July.
We know that this is the best possible news the demon-crats could ever ask satan for. Just one more rung in their ladder to hell. Go for it!!!!!!
Think positive instead of just negative like the Dems. NOW PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL HAVE ANTIBODIES AND BE IMMUNE FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS !!!
Great point!
Other members of the Trump family who have been on the road with the president all week have tested negative.
Prayers for the president, Melania and Hope Hicks to come through quickly and be back to normal soon.
You are absolutely correct! Praying for Mr. President and The First Lady!!
I am praying for them, but i wish a POX, on all those CHEERING that he got it (especially those over on Reddit)
Hopefully Mr Trump and his wife get well well soon. We need to pray for all the Covid patients. Speedy recovery is what we wish for Mr Trump and his wife. MAYBE, the people will take this pandemic serious and band and start practicing universal precautions.
And just how did you protect yourself from the flu every year? Do you stay locked in your home? The death rate is because we did not know how to treat it until 100,000 had already died, and all but 9,000 who died from covid had serious preexisting conditions. President Trump will be fine (prayers still appropriate) because he is as healthy as anyone, and has the best medical available, including hydroxychloroquine. Now he will have immunity to carry him through the next 4 years.
Such as what? MORE universal lockdowns? More mask mandates??
A very speedy recovery Mr. President and the most beautiful First Lady Melania Trump. Very sorry to hear this news this morning.
God bless you both and keep you in HIs care and comfort and God Bless America and any who have this dreadful China disease. Take care of yourselves and may the doctors attending you make wise decisions in caring for you both and may God watch over this nation and keep those who would use this opportunity to do us harm to prevent their doing so.
Feel better very soon. We love you and appreciate you both very much!
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. . . . ” Psalms 46:1-2
Chris Wallace was on Fox this morning blaming Trump for getting sick, the same liberals who would never blame a gay man for getting aids will blame Trump, BTW Biden and Wallace were at the debate why aren’t they quarantined?
The difference between covid and AIDS is obvious.
With covid, we can use social distancing to stamp out a deadly disease. Continuing to socialize during this pandemic makes you a danger to yourself and others. Only by making everyone drastically modify their behavior can we defeat it.
With AIDS, we…
Oh you’re right. There’s no difference.
Huh. Wonder why the Left is so ready to shut down the country for covid but they don’t want to quarantine all gay people to stop the spread of AIDS?
Also, if ’cause of covid’, which unlike HIV, isn’t a death Sentence to those who catch it, WE “Mandate lockdowns and masks for all”, WHY Can’t we do the same with HIV, and Mandate everyone wear a jonny??
For those who are expressing KARMA at this time, wait, your is also coming to you. Even folks who don’t like our president are voting for him just because they don’t like your hate, your intolerance and your lack of patriotism. that is where you allstand right now.
A vote for Trump is a vote for the things he has proven to stand for and fight the Left to give us: personal freedom, middle class prosperity, making the law equal for everyone, safety in our streets, education instead of indoctrination of our children in schools, school choice so even the poor can get a good education, real help for minorities to start their own businesses, world peace, and bringing our troops home instead of fighting wars forever. A vote for Biden per his own words is a vote for: the government ruling your lives with shutdowns, how big your soda can be, regulations that steer new business to their cronies and unions, stuffing the ballot box for ever in the future, packing the Supreme Court, killing millions of jobs by outlawing gasoline, oil, and coal and higher corporate tax driving our jobs back to China, protecting instead of censuring China for giving the world the Covid-19 virus, and destroying Trump’s new trade deals that are making our US based companies prosperous again–and replacing our Constitution and Republic freedoms with Socialist rule by a few elites telling everyone else how to live–or else. The Democrat lock-downs and chaos in the streets from having the police step down is a perfect example of how the Democrats want to punish anyone who does not do exactly as they are told. We MUST reelect Trump to stay free.
Let’s hope this DOES NOT remove him from the next debate!
Probably caused by a diseased Leftist purposely infecting Trump.
This will backfire, as Trump will recover in about 2 days and destroy the whole “we need to shut down the country” Narrative the Left keeps harping on. He’s going to hold fireside chats from within quarantine, and he will look and sound normal. He can then say without hypocrisy that only when you’re sick should you quarantine, just like any other disease.
His strength (especially at his age) will cause a huge backlash against the mini-Napoleons trying to keep everyone under their thumb with endless lockdowns. Let’s end this charade.
Bravo!! A vote for Biden is a vote for handing over your freedom to the lynch mob.
I’d LOVE, if cause of his taking Hydroxiquin, he recovers FASTER than the norm, as that would SHOW HOW good it is.
Anyone have any doubt that Hydroxichloroquine, Azithromycin and Zync will be used to treat the First Couple?
Let’s have a SCIENTIFIC STUDY!
Infect Joe & Jill Biden (and Chris Wallace), and DON’T give them the 3 drug cocktail… We can all see WHICH treatment works better!
If they get infected they have two choices.
a. Remain a never-Trumper even if it costs you your life.
b. Choose science and take the covid cocktail to zap the disease overnight.
Also note that doing b proves Trump right all along and means you’re full of crap for defying him, mocking him, calling him anti-science, etc.
god speed mr.predident i have prayed for god to put hedges of protection around you and your family
against the demons from hell.
i included the vice president in these prayers also.
get well asap.
As shocking as it might seem, everything, everything happens because
2Pe 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
And that
1Ti 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
so that
Rom 14:11 For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to G-d.
I would not have believed we would have someone like Trump, who unfailingly has worked for the good, to begin with, so I trust what ever happens next will be for the glory of G-d
I’m sure that during the next 24 hours we will hear about our loving tolerant liberal leaders saying that they hope he dies.
Check out reddit, there’s ALREADY a bunch of posts, hoping he dies…
It took Pelosi about a nanosecond to make this all about her