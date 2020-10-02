President Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said Friday evening, after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The president, wearing a suit and tie, and a face mask, was seen walking out of the White House and across the South Lawn toward Marine One for Walter Reed. The president gave his signature thumbs-up as he walked out of the White House. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, wearing a blue face mask, walked behind the president. The president saluted the military officers by Marine One before boarding.

The president, upon arrival to Walter Reed, walked down the steps of Marine One, and again soluted military officers at the medical center. Update from Fox News.

President Trump recorded a message when he arrived at Walter Reed.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin to quarantine.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will get through this TOGETHER!.”

Trump previously tweeted that he and the first lady received COVID-19 tests Thursday night after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!” Trump wrote.

Hicks traveled with Trump frequently, including as recently as his trip to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate.

White House spokesman Judd Deere issued a statement on Thursday night saying Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling,” Deere added.

“This is tragic, it’s very sad, but it also is something that going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,” Nancy Pelosi said.

Out of an abundance of caution I was tested. I don’t have the results yet but hopefully soon,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Friday morning.

“I have concerns about the test because obviously the tests that are happening at the White House are not as accurate as they should be,” Pelosi said.

“None of us is safe until we are sure that everybody is safe,” Pelosi said.



In May, two White House staffers, including Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, while Vice President Mike Pence stayed away from the White House for a weekend while three other members of the coronavirus task force quarantined after potential exposure to an aide who had tested positive.

Both Trump and Pence reported negative tests following those incidents.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, also both tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

