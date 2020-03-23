President Trump said he’d be in favor of letting members of Congress vote remotely during the coronavirus crisis.
“I would be in favor of it. I was thinking of it today,” he told White House reporters.
Mr. Trump said there may be constitutional barriers to overcome in doing it, though said it’s becoming a necessity as two House members battle infections and Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, reports a positive test.
“You could have a lot of people there, from Congress,” he said. “I would be totally in favor of it from a temporary basis.”
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Comment by pinman
Posted in Jill Watching Over Joe Mar 23, 08:59
Comment by joe23006
Posted in Daily Briefings Yes, But Reporters No Mar 23, 08:34
Comment by lmorgan3
Posted in Mean Girl Christine Teigen Lashes Out With Bizarre Hate-Screed Against ‘Wifebot’ Melania Trump Mar 23, 08:26
Comment by alethia
Posted in Democrats, Greens Demand Climate Mandates On Aid For Struggling Airline, Cruise Industries Mar 23, 08:22
Comment by inluminatuo
Posted in Democrats, Greens Demand Climate Mandates On Aid For Struggling Airline, Cruise Industries Mar 23, 08:14