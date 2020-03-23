President Trump said he’d be in favor of letting members of Congress vote remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

“I would be in favor of it. I was thinking of it today,” he told White House reporters.

Mr. Trump said there may be constitutional barriers to overcome in doing it, though said it’s becoming a necessity as two House members battle infections and Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, reports a positive test.

“You could have a lot of people there, from Congress,” he said. “I would be totally in favor of it from a temporary basis.”

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.