The Satanic Temple is turning up the heat on the City Council to be allowed to join in with opening prayers.
The temple argues it is “a religion which was excluded from the prayer ceremony because of its religious viewpoint.” A motion filed Monday in federal court in Boston accuses the council of discriminating against the temple.
The temple argues the devil is in the details when it comes to free speech.
“The whole point of enshrining this fundamental right in the Constitution was ‘to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of political controversy, to place them beyond the reach of majorities and officials and to establish them as legal principles to be applied by the courts,’ ” the temple argues, quoting from a noted free-speech crusader Robert Jackson.
Still, the city council is sticking a fork in the temple’s argument. It’s not about discriminating one religion from another, the city argues, it’s about councilors inviting pastors, rabbis, priests or imams to address the body.
“Invocations at council meetings are personal and a way for each councilor to contribute to … (the) tradition of solemnizing its meetings in a manner intended to benefit the council,” the city adds.
So, if the Satanic Temple is not invited, they can’t complain, the city argues.
The Salem-based temple says it has a “right to compete on equal footing with Christianity, Islam,
and Judaism in the selection of the City’s legislative prayer.”
And, they add, they want their day in court to grill city lawyers and “prays this Court enter an order denying the City’s motion to dismiss in full.”
A Satanic Temple is far removed from religion—and most definitely from the Judeo-Christian principles upon which this country is founded. Trying to play semantics with the law won’t disguise who and what they are. Nobody wants their “prayers”.
Other than the demon loving commucrats that is..
eternity in hell, not me no way.
burning in a lake of fire forever and ever is what you will get from the great deciever lucifer.
John 8:44 – “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
Therefore when they get to court all they will do is lie,,,,then hopefully go to jail for purjury,,,,that is unless it is an election year when they tone down long enough to run for office as a Democrat.
Pure evil is not a religion, so Satanic Temple, go to ****, because that is where you belong!
The city council should not be fooled by the satanic temple’s lies. This stunt is being done entirely to bring an end to public prayers at government meetings.
I have a better idea. City council members should participate in prayer meetings prior to their meetings. Once the meeting begins they should make decisions in a way that would honor God and respect the value of His creation. In most government meetings the prayer is nothing more than a formality and too often the government officials don’t make decisions that would honor God.
These are Democrats for sure.