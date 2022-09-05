Denouncing the relentless attacks from Democrats and those to whom Trump refers as “Republicans in name only” (RINOs), former President Donald Trump predicted the latest round of “hoaxes and scams” will only ultimately prove he “did nothing wrong.”

“So much talk, back and forth, including from my many patriotic ‘defenders & supporters,’ about our federal government working every seldom (or never used) rule and regulation in order to get and destroy, at any cost, President Donald J. Trump,” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday night.

“Same concepts, anger and radical left maniacs and RINOs who have been working the system of hoaxes and scams ever since I came down the ‘golden escalator’ in Trump Tower seven years ago.

Trump calls Biden an ‘enemy of the state’ and says ‘I may just have to do it again’ in presidential run hint, at rally

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024.

‘As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens – plus probably another 75 to 150, if we want to be accurate about it,’ Trump said of Biden’s recent speech.

‘He’s an enemy of the state, you want to know the truth.’

‘They’re against God, guns, oil, law enforcement, voter ID, tax cuts, regulation cuts, the constitution, and they’re against our founding fathers – other than that they’re actually quite good,’ Trump said of the ‘the radical left Democrat party.’

