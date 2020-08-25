A college professor has proposed a new constitutional amendment that would establish a “Department of Anti-racism” whose job it would be to purge from government anyone who doesn’t think the right way. It’s a “ludicrous” idea, says a conservative, Christian attorney.

Dr. Ibram Kendi teaches at American University, in Washington, DC, where he is director of the school’s recently launched Antiracist Research & Policy Center. He’s proposing an anti-racism amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would make unconstitutional “racist ideas by public officials.” It would also establish and permanently fund a Department of Anti-racism (DOA):

“The DOA would be responsible for preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas,” Kendi wrote last year. “The DOA would be empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

Attorney Abraham Hamilton III, general counsel for American Family Association, says Kendi’s proposal is an idea whose time should never come.

“This proposal by Kendi is so ludicrous, I’ve described things like this as ‘Crow Jim’ – the reversal of the prior establishment of the Jim Crow regime,” Hamilton tells OneNewsNow.

He says he’s seen these proposals and how they work in other countries – and it doesn’t end well. “They follow the exact same course of tyrannical regimes all throughout history: ideas are being purged from the public square, book burnings, and things of that nature.”

Hamilton says an anti-racist amendment would be a pale, shallow reflection of the law that rules his life as a Christian – and that goes for bending a knee to Black Lives Matter as well, he adds.

“I don’t need to recite three words to prove that I love my neighbor,” says the attorney. “In fact, as a Christian I have a constitution that transcends the 1787 Constitution that teaches me how to love my neighbor.”

But, as Hamilton notes, that doesn’t mean “regressives” (as he calls them) won’t call a person a racist for opposing an “anti-racist” amendment.

“You have to get to the place to where name-calling doesn’t bother you – especially if you’re a Christian,” he advises. “The Bible told us that if they hate you – surprise! They hated Jesus first.”

Reason.com reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced last week he was donating $10 million to Kendi’s Antiracist Research & Policy Center. Kendi tweeted afterwards that the donation comes “with no strings attached.”

Editor’s Note: The American Family Association is the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates OneNewsNow.com.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.