(The Center Square) – President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Department of Defense wrote in a best-selling book that “the next commander in chief will need to clean house” at the Pentagon.
Pete Hegseth, 44, spent the last eight years on a Fox News morning show building a loyal following. In his latest book, “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,” Hegseth wrote that generals and service academy leaders advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies have weakened the U.S. military. He also wrote that “the next commander in chief will need to clean house.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, said Hegseth has the determination to fix problems at the Pentagon.
“The Pentagon is in need of real reform, and they’re getting a leader who has the grit to make it happen,” Waltz said in a post on X.
Trump called Hegseth a “true believer” in his America First agenda.
“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country,” Trump wrote. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down…”
Trump also said Hegseth would work for U.S. troops.
“Nobody fights harder for the troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘peace through strength’ policy,” Trump said.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Hegseth would lead the largest and most complex federal agency with an annual budget of $840 billion and 3.4 million military and civilian employees.
Hegseth wants to return the Defense Department back to its predecessor’s name, the War Department. He has also called for a 10-year ban on generals working for defense contractors after leaving the military.
Hegseth was an infantry officer in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021. He graduated from Princeton University in 2003. He was later commissioned as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He left with the rank of major, according to the Army National Guard. Hegseth earned two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals and the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, among others.
Hegseth has also made controversial comments about women serving in combat roles in the military.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who is also an Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, has been critical of Hegseth. Duckworth lost both of her legs when the helicopter she was flying was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq.
“We can’t go to war today without our women military members,” she said.
In 2021, women made up 17.3% of the U.S. active-duty force, with 231,741 members; and 21.4% of the National Guard and reserves at 171,000 members, according to the Pentagon.
Our country’s milatary protection can not be a political LGBTQ social club, as the Democrat Party has turned it into.
An effective military must have discipline, honor, dedication, morality and the love and trust in God.
All these qualities can be found in people of all races and genders.
But an effective military cannot lower its standards just to be politically correct.
Hegseth is a true Chirstian of the WARRIOE class, and the truths that set us free, not the Woke Jokes that put us to sleep, are our primary weapons that when followed, most often create environments where outright war can be avoided. He and Trump will initiate a crusade to retake the military from the Woke weasels of wavering political correctness for the benefit of THE PEOPLE, every bit as successful as the Christians who took Jerusalem in 1099. Let’s just hope the following administrations like the Crusaders of old, do not lose their core Christian inspirations and fall victim of the same greed and divisions within their ranks that lost Jerusalem back to the Muslims. As for race/gender bending military Woke Obama/Biden planted fantasy fanatics, Hegseth has gone on record discovering from personal combat experience that men of all races can equally compete on the battlefield, but when men face women on the battle field they have a distinct inborn physical advantage that logic would dictate the women be assigned to supporting the men, instead of going to battle with them. Just one more truth that will set us free of the impending Democrat sponsored idiocracy they would degenerate this nation’s security into. If the women ourside the military also would follow the logic of supporting, not fighting our men in social situations, this country would be impregnable in WAR and perhaps more pregent-able in the bedrooms.
FOR years, prior to my retiring in 2012, i’ve been HOPING WE GOT someone in as sec def, who UNDERSTANDS the military< NOT THE ESTABLISHMENT!
Hegseth will be that guy!
I noticed Pete Hegseth has some interesting tatoo’s of “Deus Vult”( Latin for God wills it) on the inside of his right arm and a massive Cross of Jerusalem on his right front chest, which is the symbol of the Catholic Order of the Holy Sepulchre, which is a Catholic order of knighthood under the protection of the Holy See. The Pope is the sovereign of the order.” Deus Vult” was the battle cry of the Christian knights who stormed and took the walls of Jerusalem in 1099. The order creates canons as well as knights, with the primary mission to “support the Christian presence in the Holy Land”. Hegseth will aim cannons at our Terrorist enemies.
With an American Christian of the Warrior class in charge of our Defense department, WE THE PEOPLE are in good hands and Catholic voters can particularly be proud of this nomination. Perhaps Trump can resurrect and reintroduce the designation of Knighthood to our American military to single out the best and the brightest of our troops. Muslim terrorists beware.
This election was definitely a “Deus ex machina” (God from the machine) which is a plot device whereby a seemingly unsolvable problem in a story is suddenly or abruptly resolved by an unexpected and unlikely occurrence. Its function is generally to resolve an otherwise irresolvable plot situation, to surprise the audience, to bring the tale to a happy ending.