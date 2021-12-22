Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed “Stop WOKE Act” would ban Critical Race Theory in workplace training, making it a violation of the Florida Civil Rights Act.
Unlike other state laws or proposals that just ban Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools, the new proposal allows parents to actually sue colleges, and employees to sue corporations, that teach it.
DeSantis argues that threats of lawsuits prove to be a powerful disincentive, Just the News reports.
As previously reported by Human Events News, DeSantis announced the Stop W.O.K.E Act, or the Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act, with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.
“Our legislation will defend any money for K-12 going to CRT consultants,” DeSantis said. “No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country or hate each other.”
“We’re also not going to allow the staff or employees or teachers in our education system to be subjected to that type of training where they’re forced to sit there and listen,” he added. “This is wrong when it’s done to our kids, but it’s also wrong to force employees to have to go through that.”
DeSantis blasted the “woke ideology” that he claims is trying to change the meaning behind the Constitution.
“They want to tear at the fabric of our society and our culture,” he said. “They want to delegitimize the founding of the country and the Constitution.”
So far, no other state legislative plan or new law targets both public and private employers. DeSantis’ bill, however, seeks to help Florida employees who find themselves in a hostile work environment “created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination,” he said.
Desantis’ office published a list of examples of Critical Race Theory being taught in the classroom and in corporations across the country, including Google and Bank of America Corp.
Google’s “antiracism” initiative includes materials that claim the U.S. is a “system of white supremacy” and all Americans are “raised to be racist.”
Bank of America’s racial reeducation program encourages its employees to become “woke at work,” specifically instructing white employees to “decolonize [their] mind” and “cede in power to people of color.”
Go DeSantis, destroy this “woke culture / communism in our Country. You are the best!
No—there are those who want so desperately to twist it into a “civil rights violation: The civil rights craze is as much an affront to this country as CRY is.
The Bill of Rights has not been overturned—so, there are your “civil rights” all safe, sound, and protected.
Spreading WOKE ideology is a treasonous act of aiding and comforting our real American enemies,,,,the ones within and the ones without our now socially conquered government and education groups. Speaking their anti-American lies and planting them in our children’s brains, is a lot more dangerous to this nation than shouting fire in a crowded theater, so why can they so freely speak that which encourages the overthrow of our Republic? Why no prosecutions when later the lies have proven to be false, after the election is stolen in lies. The woke media has already rewritten the productive history of the 1950s McCarthy investigations of Unamerican activities that despite McCarthy’s ego stopped many a commie in his tracks, and to day we now know what happens what the cancerous infiltration of Communist Socialist 5th columnist can do to divide and conquer the USA when given a free reign to their evil intents. Time to clean house, starting with any of those who stoop to stop investigations of the many Unamerican activities in Government, education and media, given birth since Obama and his Alinskyites took power, Joe Biden being just one more of their chosen useful idiots.,,,,,and I do mean idiot. Just give him an I.Q. Test which I’m sure he will refuse to take. Pelosi is not far behind. I’m sure DeSantis and Trump I.Q. scores beat them by at least 100 points.
God blessed Florida with Gov. DeSantis and with prayer all of America will be blessed with the same caliber of decency in 2022.