Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dismissed White House criticism over her recent remarks vowing to vote against funding the government if the House fails to vote on an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

“The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government,” Ms. Greene wrote on Sept. 2, in a long thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have the evidence they have desperately been trying to hide to just ask the question. Should we inquire? Should we just take a look? Dare we investigate further?” she added. “The answer is YES but the White House is outraged at my audacity to demand it.”

The congresswoman announced her intention on Thursday during a town hall meeting with her constituents. The impeachment inquiry was not her only condition for her vote, as she also demanded blocking new funding for the war in Ukraine, defunding any new mask and vaccine mandates for COVID-19, and defunding “weaponized” agencies with the Biden administration.

“There should be no funding for Jack Smith’s special counsel. We have to fire David Weiss, who is protecting Hunter Biden on his special counsel. And we have to rein in the FBI. I will not vote for money to go towards those things,” she said.

On Friday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates hit back at Ms. Greene’s demands, accusing her of being part of the “hardcore fringe” of the Republican Party that prioritizes a “baseless impeachment stunt.”

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” Mr. Bates added.

Ms. Greene also criticized the Biden administration’s economic policies and its efforts to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

“Child sex trafficking and Chinese fentanyl murdering our people is your legacy,” she wrote. “Bidenomics is responsible for the highest inflation in 40 years that is kicking down our senior citizens in poverty and stealing their hope of a good future for their grandchildren.”

In mid-August, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state’s law enforcement had seized over 426 million lethal doses of fentanyl since launching Operation Lone Star in 2021.

Mexican cartels have been buying precursor chemicals from China to make fentanyl and ship finished products to the United States. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged between 18 and 45.

On Aug. 27, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said it was only a “natural step forward” when it came to initiating an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, in an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

He also said that some Democrats were “very concerned” about the possibility of President Biden being impeached.

“I have had Democrats now tell me they’re very concerned because they back this president based upon what he told America. And with each turn, we find that is not true,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mr. McCarthy said a lot of questions remained unanswered. He said, “To be able to get the answers to these questions, you would need impeachment inquiry to empower Congress, Republicans and Democrats, to be able to get the answers that the American people deserve to know.”

On Sept. 1, he added that the inquiry would only move forward from a formal vote on the House floor.

“To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter,” Mr. McCcarthy said on Friday. “That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.”

Some Republican House lawmakers have introduced impeachment resolutions against President Biden, including Ms. Greene, who introduced H.Res.420 in May.

In June, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) filed her own impeachment resolution (H.Res.503). Days later, House Republicans staved off a direct vote on the resolution and sent it to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees for further review.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) filed his own impeachment resolution in August, accusing President Biden of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”