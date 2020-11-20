Facebook said Thursday that its artificial intelligence tools and systems are now removing 95% of hate speech content and removing it before users can report it.
Facebook, which has faced repeated criticism from civil rights groups and other human rights organizations about hate speech on its platform, said its AI systems can review posts in various contexts and multiple languages.
The company has spent the last few years developing and using the AI technology.
“When we first began reporting our metrics for hate speech, in [fourth quarter] of 2017, our proactive detection rate was 23.6%,” Arcadiy Kantor, Facebook product manager for integrity, said in a statement Friday. “Today we proactively detect about 95% of hate speech content we remove.
“Whether content is proactively detected or reported by users, we often use AI to take action on the straightforward cases and prioritize the more nuanced cases, where context needs to be considered, for our reviewers.”
Facebook said its efforts have greatly reduced hate speech on the platform.
“Because hate speech depends on language and cultural context, we send these representative samples to reviewers across different languages and regions,” Kantor added.
“Based on this methodology, we estimated the prevalence of hate speech from July 2020 to September 2020 was 0.10% to 0.11%. In other words, out of every 10,000 views of content on Facebook, 10 to 11 of them included hate speech.”
Facebook has recently taken more aggressive steps to eliminate hate speech, including changing policies to ban posts about things like Holocaust conspiracy theories and fringe groups like QAnon.
Stalin; It’s not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes”
Facebook: “Its not who hates that counts, but who controls the hate” and controls the argument.”
Hitler: “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them”.
Hitler: ” The greater the crime perpetrated by the leadership, the less likely it is that the people will ever believe their leaders to be capable of perpetrating such an event. “,,,,,Like stealing an entire American Election in censorship and fake news media.
Hitler: ““When an opponent declares, “I will not come over to your side,” I calmly say, “Your child belongs to us already…What are you? You will pass on. Your descendants, however, now stand in the new camp. In a short time they will know nothing else but this new community.”
Facebook Censoring free speech before an election is like the face of Hitler burning the books in Germany.
Enough said !
Zuckerberg IS Artificial Intelligence. Garbage in Garbage out. The machine has an error. Its name is Zuckerberg. This was based upon a Scientific Methodology, after all machines never malfunction, sort of like Dominion whose algorithm which was pre-set for a positive outcome for Biden. MACHINES CAN’T BE WRONG OR TINKERED WITH NOW CAN THEY?
Perhaps Facebook needs to be more clear about what it defines as ‘hate speech’. It didn’t seem to pick up the filthy language and attacks I received from Biden supporters who didn’t agree with my assessment of how the Constitution actually works. Oh, and my comments were all polite and simply stated facts.