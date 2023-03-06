Former President Donald Trump took to the stage at the Conservative Political Action Committee’s (CPAC) 2023 conference in Washington, D.C., and spoke about his agenda for winning the upcoming election and what he would do if elected as the 47th president of the United States.

Among the top issues on his proposed agenda was a promise to fight for parental rights, school choices, and the end of chemical and surgical castration of youth in the United States, Trump said during his March 4 comments.

“I will fight for parents’ rights, including universal school choice and the direct election of school principals by the parents,” Trump said. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will.

“Continuing the work of the 1776 Commission, we will teach our values and promote our history and our traditions to our children,” the former president went on, saying it was time to protect children from chemical and surgical gender transitioning.

“I will revoke every Biden policy promoting the chemical castration and sexual mutilation of our youth—and ask Congress to send me a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states,” Trump said.

He also promised to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

The former president also promised to “revoke Joe Biden’s crazy executive order installing Marxist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Czars in every federal agency” if he is elected to the presidency in 2024.

The former president said he would “immediately terminate all staffers hired to implement this agenda. I will urge Congress to create a restitution fund for Americans who have been unjustly discriminated against by these Biden policies. And we will ban all racial discrimination by the government.”

Trump announced several other initiatives at the top of his list, saying the “very first reconciliation bill I sign will be for a massive increase in border patrol, and a colossal increase in the number of ICE deportation officers. “Under my leadership, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American History.”

The former president said he would specifically target gang members: “I will ask every state and federal agency to identify every known or suspected gang member in America, and every one of them that is here illegally, we will pick them up, and we will throw them out of our country, and there will be no questions asked.”

Trump also plans to address illegal drug importation saying, “To stop the flow of deadly drugs, it will be my policy to take down the cartels just as I took down the ISIS caliphate that everybody said was impossible to do.”

The former president also promised to “totally obliterate the Deep State” and “fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have weaponized our justice system.

“In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”