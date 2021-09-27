Calling Georgia the “central battleground” to save “our beloved nation,” former President Donald Trump denounced the Biden administration’s first-year missteps.

“Our country is being turned into a migrant camp,” Trump told his Saturday night Save America Rally in Perry, Georgia, in a speech that aired live on Newsmax, forcefully declaring: “This is an invasion!”

“Other than that, how are things going?”

Trump told a large rally crowd “somebody’s really screwing up our country, destroying our country.”

Donald Trump leaves 13 seats at Georgia rally open for US service members killed in Kabul and praises Marine who was pictured helping lift a baby over the airport wall

Donald Trump left 13 seats empty for the US service members who died in a ISIS-K suicide bombing in Kabul at a Georgia rally where he called to the stage the marine who pulled a baby over the airport wall during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawl from Afghanistan.

At the rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday night, Trump slammed President Joe Biden for the bungled withdrawal, which was widely criticized by Democrats and Republicans. He said due to a lack of vetting and planning, the administration is now allowing Afghan criminals and potential terrorists into the U.S.

‘They’re emptying their prisons into our country. We have people coming into our country who we do not want,’ Trump said of Afghanistan and Central and South American countries.

The former president invited up on stage the Marine who was pictured helping lift a baby over the airport wall in Kabul. Lance Corporal Hunter Clark, who is from Georgia, said it was ‘one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life.’

Clark choked up as he said: ‘I just want to thank all the support from y’all. It really means a lot and I’m glad to be home now.’ He then shook Trump’s hand as the crowd chanted: ‘USA! USA! USA!’

