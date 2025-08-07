President Donald Trump said Thursday he has directed the Department of Commerce to launch preparations for a new and “highly accurate” national census, according to a post to his Truth Social account.

The president said the count would reflect current information, incorporate data from the 2024 presidential election, and explicitly exclude individuals residing in the U.S.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” his post read. “People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

